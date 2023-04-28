A terrifying road accident occurred in the night between 25 and 26 April, at the entrance to the A58 Teem, the outer east ring road of Milan, at the Pozzuolo Martesana toll booth. A 19 year old boy he lost his life after his car crashed into the divider of the two toll entrance lanes, instantly catching fire.

They are different fatal road accidents which took place in Italy during the long weekend of the Liberation Day. In some of which, unfortunately, the victims were very young.

A terrible one happened to bitonto late Tuesday evening. Two cars collided head-on on provincial road 231 and four very young boys lost their lives. They were all traveling in an Opel Corsa and had between 17 and 24 years old. There were two other boys in the other car, who fortunately survived.

Another one happened to Trieste the next day and saw a motorcycle and a car involved. On the vehicle was traveling Denis Vidau, a promise of local rowing, who lost his life in the head-on crash with the car.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 3:30 in the morning, another tragic accident cost the life of a 19-year-old boy, whose generalities are still unknown.

The charred dead 19-year-old boy

The young man was traveling aboard a light-colored Fiat 500 and from Cassanese he was entering the A58, i.e. the East ring road of Milanat the Pozzuolo Martesana toll booth.

However, instead of slowing down and entering the toll lane, the car arrived at full speed and crashed into the partition of metal and concrete of two lanes.

With the impact, the car has immediately caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames. The timely intervention of the rescuers did not help to prevent the boy’s death, which by the way it had already gone out instantly on impact.

The cameras of video surveillance of the tollbooth have filmed the entire scene, thus providing the raw images of the accident.

The authorities have opened an investigation on what happened and in the coming days we will try to clarify the causes of the accident. There were no other people on board and no other vehicles were involved.