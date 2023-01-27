Valerio, Alessio, Simone, Giulia and Flavia. These are the names of the five boys who lost their lives at Fonte Nuova tonight

They were all between the ages of 17 and 22 i five boys who lost their lives in a terrible car accident last night. The accident occurred on Via Nomentana in Fonte Nuova, a few kilometers from Rome. The car, a Fiat 500, hit a pole, a tree and then overturned several times. A sixth boy was seriously injured.

A dramatic awakening a New Sourcea town of 32,000 inhabitants located in the metropolitan city of Rome, where yet another road massacre took place around 2:30 on the night just ended.

There have already been several road accidents since the beginning of the year in which very young boys have lost their lives, with a whole life ahead of them. The last one occurred last Sunday in Massafra, in Puglia. Three victims on that occasion, a brother and sister aged 19 and 13 and another young man aged 20.

The outcome of last night’s accident at Fonte Nuova was even more dramatic. Five lives broken, of which three 22-year-old boys And two girls aged 17 and 18.

The dynamics of the accident in which the five boys lost their lives

According to what was reported by Tiburno.tvon the car, one Fiat 500, they traveled in six. Valerio Di Paolo, Alessio Guarnieri, Simone Ramazzotti, Leonardo Chiapparelli, Giulia Sclavo and Flavia Troisi.

They had spent the evening together to celebrate Flavia’s birthday and around 2:30 they were returning home.

For reasons still under investigation, but most likely due to the high speed, the driver would have lost control of the car. The latter would have first hit a light polethen a tree and finally it would be flipped several times on the roadway.

Some of the bodies have been thrown out of the cockpitwhile others remained trapped inside the mass of metal sheets in which the small car was now reduced.

Valerio Di Paolo, Alessio Guarnieri And Simone Ramazzottiall 22 years old, e Giulia Sclavo aged 17, died instantly. The doctors who arrived on the spot transported the other girl, Flavia Troisiat the Umberto I Polyclinic in Rome, where she died shortly after her arrival.

The sixth boy, Leonardo Chiapparelli, is hospitalized at the Sant’Andrea hospital and is still struggling to survive.

An entire city upset for an absolute tragedy that cost the lives of five boys known and well liked by all.