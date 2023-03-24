Giorgio Carando and Davide Frezzato were the two men aged 65 and 38 who lost their lives this morning near Vercelli

Terrible road accident occurred in the early hours of this morning near Vercelli, more precisely in San Germano. Four cars were involved in the collision, the causes of which are being investigated by the police. The balance speaks of two victims, two very seriously injured and two others lightly. The road was closed to traffic for hours.

The blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian streets and the number of people who have lost their lives following bad road collisions continues to grow.

We usually talk about massacres of Saturday evening, or in any case of accidents that occur during the weekend. What happened today in the Vercelli area, on the other hand, happened on a normal working morning.

As mentioned, the accident occurred near Vercelli, more precisely on the road that leads from the Piedmontese province to San Germano Vercelli. Around 8:00 in the morning, near the junction that leads to Cascina Stra4 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Some motorists who witnessed the scene, realizing the seriousness of the situation, suffered alerted the emergency services and the police.

On site, in addition to the medical rescuersseveral teams from the Fire Brigade, Police agents and the Carabinieri also arrived promptly.

Who are the victims of the accident in Vercelli

Police and Carabinieri blocked traffic on the state road in both directions. Meanwhile, i Fire fighters they worked for a long time to extract people from the cockpits, and then deliver them to the sanitary ware.

The toll, unfortunately, was tragic. Two people didn’t make it. Four others were injured, two of them very seriously and are still fighting to survive.

The two people who lost their lives are two men aged 65 and 38.

The 65 year old Giorgio Carando traveled in a van. He was a commercial agent residing in Tronzano Vercellese, but originally from San Germano. He was well known in the area, having held the position of municipal councilor in San Germano a few years ago.

The other victim’s name was David Frezzato, was 38 years old and was originally from Santhià, even if he had moved to Dubai for some time. He leaves his mother Angela and his sister Erika.