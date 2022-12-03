The four boys had left from San Giustino Umbro and wanted to reach a disco in San Sepolcro, in the province of Arezzo

Yet another fatal road accident took place late yesterday evening and unfortunately this time the toll is really heavy. The clash took place in San Giustino Umbro, in the province of Perugia and with it they lost their lives four boys very young, two females and two males, aged between 17 and 22 years.

The weekend it has just begun yet the black news pages are already filled with huge tragedies that concern road accidents.

They have happened in recent months similar episodesin which several people were killed simultaneously in individual accidents.

It comes back to memory, for example, when it happened in Godega in mid-August. Again the life of four very young it finished in seconds. Daniele De Re, Xhuliano Kellici, Daniele Ortolan di Orsago, and Marco De Re were traveling in a car, when the latter went off the road and crashed into a tree.

More recently, four other people met their end in an accident very similar to the one mentioned above. In this case it happened in Cadè, near Reggio Emiliaand those who lost their lives were Shane Hyseni, 22, Mattias Lame, one and a half years old, Rejana Hyseni and Resat Hyseni, aged 8 and 11.

The dynamics of the accident of the four Umbrian boys

An evening of fun in company that has turned into a nightmare endless, which has broken life of four very young boys and devastated that of their families.

Young people, two girls aged 17 and 22 e two boys of 20 to 21, all originating from San Giustino Umbroit seems that they had attended a birthday party.

Immediately afterwards they got on board the Fiat Punto driven by one of them, in the direction of San Sepolcroin the province of Arezzo, to go dancing in the disco.

A few kilometres, which weren’t even enough to leave their municipality, and theirreparable.

Apparently, perhaps because of thewet and slippery asphaltthe car lost grip with the road surface and went off off road. At that point the car ended up in a ditch, and then slammed violently against a reinforced concrete wall of a bridge.

The Carabinieri of Città di Castello arrived on the spot, followed by ambulances, Anas personnel and the Fire Brigade. The latter worked for a long time to extract the boys from the wreckage of the now crumpled car. For all of them, however, it wasn’t there nothing more to do. They all lost their lives instantly.