Giuseppe Pipitone was alone in his car when he crashed into a concrete wall for reasons yet to be ascertained

He was called Joseph Pipitone and he was 46 years old, the man who lost his life in Lecce in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. He was an agricultural entrepreneur and an officer of Costa Cruises and was the victim of a tragic road accident in Lecce, Puglia.

Credit: LECCEPRIMA

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several road accidents that proved fatal for some people who still had a lot of life ahead of them and dreams to fulfil.

A very serious one happened not on the street, but on the track, in the Misano Adriatico circuit named after Marco Simoncelli.

The race was being held Italian Speed ​​Cup and on the first lap of the 1000cc class grand prix, four motorcycles collided at high speed.

The expert rider Fabrizio Giraudo was hit by a motorbike and fell in the middle of the track. Another vehicle passed there, the pilot of which he could do nothing to avoid invest Fabrizio.

Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers on the spot, the 46-year-old from Cuneo was not there nothing to do. Race organizers immediately suspended all activity on the circuit.

Giuseppe Pipitone was also 46 years old and he too met his end in a terrible road accident, which however occurred on the city streets of Lecce.

The dynamics of Giuseppe Pipitone’s accident

Credit: Firefighters

The accident occurred in the night between last Saturday and Sunday, at the height of Cavalry Street in the Apulian capital.

According to reports, it would appear that the man lost control of his car, an Opel Zafira, and crashed into the wall of a house.

Some passers-by alerted i rescuerswho arrived on site in a few minutes.

Credit: Firefighters

The firefighters, who arrived first, unfortunately found Giuseppe’s body lying on the ground already lifeless.

The 46-year-old was a official Costa Cruises plus it was a farmermainly engaged in the production of olive oil.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the accident. The authorities have carried out all the case findings and the body has already been returned to the family in order to proceed with the funeral.