Marco Nastasi, an Italian who has lived in Colombia for years for work, leaves behind his wife and a small daughter: he was only 38 years old

Mark Nastasi, 38 years old originally from Mezzolombardo, in Trentino Alto Adige, lost his life while he was in Brazil on a business trip. He was on the beaches of Rio De Janeiro when he fell ill while in the water. Rescued, he died while being transported to the hospital.

And the third Italian who in the space of a few days lost his life in dramatic circumstances while he was abroad.

On May 16, Giuseppe Saudella disappeared at the age of 21 while on vacation in Tenerifeon the Canary Islands. Originally from the province of Salerno, he worked as a policeman in Padua.

During a boat trip with friends one is dived into the water to free the anchor that had remained stuck in the depths, no longer managing to emerge.

The next day, a dramatic fate had befallen Luca Bottin, an employee of a multinational in the Treviso area. The 47-year-old, father of a small child, was in Mexico for work, for an inspection at the local office. After lunch with his colleagues, he went to his room to rest, but a sudden illness took him away forever.

Also Marco, 38 years old originally from Mezzolombardo, in Trentino Alto Adige, was away on business. To be precise in Brazilin Rio De Janeiro.

How Marco Nastasi died

Marco Nastasi lived in Colombia for some years, since he left Italy to manage the Medellin office of an investment fund company.

In recent days he had been sent to Brazil for work appointments. And that’s exactly where he happened the unthinkable.

Before boarding the plane and returning to Colombia, the man and his colleagues decided to spend a few hours on the beaches of Rio. Regardless or perhaps unaware of the high tide warnings released by the authorities these days, the 38-year-old decided to take a bath.

There the high waves would surprise him and a sickness suddenly caught him just as he was adrift.

Colleagues have suffered sounded the alarm and rescuers arrived promptly on site, managing to pull him out of the water when he was still alive.

During transport to the hospitalhowever, had a cardiac arrest and it faded inexorably.