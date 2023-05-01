The eighth edition of Ennesimo Film Festival, scheduled until Sunday 7 May, is enriched thanks to the partnership signed with Ferrari Driver Academy. In fact, Città del Motori opened the evening of Sunday 30 April at the Cineporto dell’Emilia-Romagna, an opportunity to meet and discuss with five of the very young pilots on which the Cavallino team is betting a lot: Maya Weug, James Wharton, Tuukka Taponen and Aurelia Nobels.

The protagonists

These five possible stars of the future told the audience of the film festival what it means be part of the youth program of Scuderia Ferrari, the sacrifices to pursue a career in motor racing and the champions who have raced and race on past and present circuits that inspire each of them. There were also moments dedicated to images and audiovisuals in a unique bridge between sport and cinema. “This eighth edition of EFF, even more than in the past, remarks two fundamental principles: on the one hand the link with the territory, on the other the relationship with the younger generations”declare the artistic directors Federico Ferrari and Mirco Marmiroli.

Agreement with the Red

Born and raised in the Motor Valley, Yet another Film Festival it can only celebrate its roots and the Emilian excellence recognized throughout the world, in which it fits also thanks to this important new collaboration with Ferrari. Choosing to focus on pilots of the future, moreover, it is linked to the path that the Festival has been pursuing since 2016 in and outside the region, through image education courses which, entering schools, provide children with a useful and necessary toolbox to cope with the constant flow of images and videos they are subjected to.

Protagonist engines

“It seemed important to us in this sense – add the organizers – that the youngsters would become, even more than in the past, the real protagonists of the Festival, not only as users, but also as active participants and guests. Hence the decision to call on stage for this edition mainly young people who are establishing themselves in their sector and who are showing your talent“. After the moment of dialogue with the drivers of the Ferrari Driver Academy, a selection of short films dedicated to adrenaline, engines and the most famous car manufacturers. In the hall, the curator of the selection, Vincent Knight, director among other things of the International Motor Film Awards, one of the main awards for the film and television industry linked to four wheels.