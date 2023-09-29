Klodiana Vefa was 37 years old and the mother of two children. Now she’s hunting for her husband

Yet another feminicide in Italy. This time it is the one who loses his life Klodiana Vefa35 year old of Albanian origin, mother of two children aged 14 and 17, who was killed with three gunshots Castelfiorentino, about 30 km from Florence. The suspicions of the Carabinieri investigators focus on her husband, Alfred, he is also of Albanian origin, as it turns out untraceable from the time of the murder, which occurred around 8pm on the evening of Thursday 28 September, while the woman was returning home after finishing her shift at work. Now she is still “manhunting”.

Klodiana Vefa he worked as waitress in a nearby restaurant where she was killed from. According to what emerged from the investigations, the two were in the process of separating and had no longer lived in the same house for some time. According to some testimonies, they would have been continuous couple’s arguments.

Klodiana Vefa and a photo published on her Instagram profile where she talks about “love”





The woman was killed in the street, in via Galvani, not far from her home, in the Puppino area, in a peripheral location in the municipality of Castelfiorentino. Before firing three shots, which are those reported by the police at the crime scene, the man allegedly had an argument with the woman. Then the killer fled immediately after at the wheel of his car. The alarm was raised by some residents of the street who heard the explosion of gunshots. She arrived on site in a short time an ambulance from 118 but the health workers could not help but confirm the death of Klodiana Vefa. In the same period of time, the Carabinieri from the Empoli company also arrived, quickly setting up checkpoints in the area and spreading the search for the woman’s husband throughout the Val d’Elsa, between Poggibonsi, in the province of Siena, and Empoli. , province of Florence.

The mayor of Castelfiorentino, Alessio Falorniwho arrived among the first at the scene of the tragedy, then wrote on social media: “It’s a time for silence, and to rally around a family touched by a terrible event.”

