Yet another family tragedy in Italy: Ferdinando Petrongari first killed his wife, and then shot himself with his rifle

Yet another family tragedy shocked everyone yesterday. Ferdinando Petrongari, an 82-year-old pensioner residing in Sant'Elia, in the province of Rieti, first killed his wife with a hammer and then took his own life by shooting himself with a rifle. The weapon is regularly detained and reported.

Yesterday, an absolute tragedy shocked the small community of Saint Eliasin the province of Rieti.

Around 6.00 pm the authorities who intervened in a house in via Dietrosanti found the lifeless bodies of a married couple.

The victims were called Ferdinando Petrongari and Iride Cascianiwere married and were 82 and 72 years old respectively.

She would have been the one to understand that something was wrong and raise the alarm one of the couple's children. The woman, who lives abroad, worried about not being able to contact her parents, alerted the local authorities.

Police officers attended the scene Rieti Policewho upon entering the house found both lifeless bodies in the living room.

The medical staff of 118who also intervened on site, could not help but note both deaths.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems Ferdinand first hit his wife with a hammer while he was on the couch. Several blows to the head which resulted in a quick death.

The extreme gesture of Ferdinando Petrongari

Immediately afterwards the 82-year-old man allegedly challenged a rifle hunting rifle and would have turned it towards himself, pulling the trigger and taking his own life.

The firearm, following the investigationswas found to be duly reported and detained.

On site, in addition to the police, also the commissioner Mauro Frabozzi and the magistrate on duty.

In addition to the daughter who raised the alarm, the elderly couple had two other children. One who lives far from the area and another, who had tragically passed away in a car accident a few years ago.

The Prosecutor's Office, which opened an investigation on the tragedy, will most likely have the autopsy tests on both bodies.

The investigations will also focus us on trying to discover the motive of such an extreme gesture.

