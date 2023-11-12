Football in shock following the sudden death of Raphael Dwamena: the Ghanaian footballer collapsed on the pitch during his team’s match

A dramatic and shocking episode occurred yesterday in Albania, during the football match between two teams at the top of the championship, Egnatia and Partizani. The soccer player Raphael Dwamena, captain of the hosts, had an illness and collapsed to the ground during the match. Rescued and taken to hospital, he died shortly afterwards. He was only 28 years old.

World football is deeply shocked by what happened yesterday, during the match valid for the Albanian top championship, in which the hosts were facing each other in Rrogozhine, near Tirana of the Egnatia and the guests of Partizani.

The tension was low, considering that it was a match between two top teamsbut suddenly an episode made the sporting side take a back seat.

During the match, in fact, the footballer of Ghanaian origins Raphael Dwamena, captain of the hosts, collapsed on the ground due to illness.

Those who were on the field immediately noticed the gravity of the situation. The medical rescuers present at the stadium reached him and immediately attempted to resuscitate him on the pitch.

They then loaded him into an ambulance and took him to the nearest one hospitalwhere doctors continued desperate rescue attempts.

Nothing to do for Raphael Dwamena

There match it obviously was suspended and postponed to a later date, given the strong shock felt by everyone present on the pitch.

Shortly after the footballer’s arrival in hospital, the Egnatia club itself published a heartbreaking post in which it announced that its member was deceased.

With 9 goals in 10 games, Dwamena was considered the best player in the league.

He arrived at Egnatia in January 2023, after several high-quality experiences in clubs across Europe.

After growing up in the youth sector of Salzburg, had played with Zurich, and then landed in Spain. There he took on the role of Levant he was born in Real Zaragoza.

It was later purchased by Blau Wes Linz in Austria and since BSC Old Boys in the Swiss B series.

Last summer, in a friendly match against Inter by Simone Inzaghi, had managed to score a goals.