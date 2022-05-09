It was a weekend leave for the young soldier of the Army Davide D’amico. His car went off the road and crashed into two trees

Another terrifying road accident occurred at the first light of dawn on Sunday 8 May in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi. Davide D’amicoa 21-year-old licensed soldier, lost to his life in the terrible impact of his car which fell into the ground and crashed violently into two olive trees.

The weekend that we have just left behind, unfortunately brought theyet another trail of blood and pain on Italian roads.

On Saturday morning, at the Bari polyclinic, Vito Deliso died forever. The chef of 38 years old, well known and appreciated in the city, had had a serious motorcycle accident last Wednesday. Hospitalized in a coma, he struggled for 4 days but was ultimately unable to survive. He left behind a wife and two young children.

Then to tragically lose his life fell to another young man, Lino Raglione, a native of Ortucchio, a small town in the heart of Marsica, a territory located in the province of L’Aquila. After attending the football team party he played at, he was driving home when his car went off the road and overturned. He only had 29 years old and there was nothing for him to do.

Only an hour later, in Puglia, more precisely on the road that connects Ceglie Messapica to Villa Castellianother boy lost his life, this time alone 21 years.

The accident of Davide D’amico

He was called Davide D’amico and he was a Army military in service at the “Zappala” Barracks in Lecce. This was a weekend off for him.

He was in his Ford Fiesta and, around 5:00 in the morning yesterday, Sunday 8 May, he was returning to his home in Villa Castelli.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the boy has lost control of the carwho broke through a guard rail and fell into private land located below street level, where she collided with two olive trees.

A friend who followed him with another car has assisted to the scene and immediately warned i rescue. Rescuers who, despite having arrived on site in a few minutes, could not help but ascertain the death of the boy.