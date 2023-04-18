Foggia: they lose control of the car which crashes into a light pole and breaks in half. Two people have died

Two people, whose personal details are still unknown, lost their lives in a terrible crash that took place late Sunday afternoon in Stornarella, in the Foggia area. The car they were traveling in went off the road for reasons yet to be clarified, violently hit a high voltage pole and literally broke in half. Rescuers who arrived at the scene were only able to ascertain the death of the two.

Like every beginning of the week, unfortunately, the victims of road accidents are counted. Also the last weekendunfortunately, brought with it a very long trail of blood.

Florin Ionita, a young man of only 23 years, was found lifeless in a ditch in Saccolongo, in the province of Padua. Hours earlier he had been in a scooter accident.

Fabrizio Giraudoan expert motorcycle rider, lost his life following a tragic crash with three other riders, during a race that was taking place on Sunday morning in the Misano circuit.

Giuseppe Pipitone, Costa Cruises officer and agricultural entrepreneur, died after the car in which he was travelling, Leccecrashed into a concrete wall.

Or again Devis Guida, a young cook of only 31 years, died following the crash of his car into a guard rail. It happened to Arta Termein Trentino Alto Adige.

How the two people died in the Foggia area

Also on Sunday, around 19:00, another dramatic accident took place in the Foggia area, more precisely in Starlingon the “Vecchia Cerignola” municipal road.

A blue Ford Fiesta, for reasons yet to be ascertained but probably due to the high speed, came out off road and hit a high-voltage pole violently.

In the crash the car literally crashed broken in half and the two people traveling inside lost their lives on the spot.

Immediate call for help and the arrival of the latter on the spot. Healthcare professionals, however, could not help but confirm the death of the two.

Still their details are unknown, taking into account the fact that they had no documents with them. It is assumed, as reported by the local media, that they are two citizens of Eastern European origins.