Martina Persico and Francesco Cataldo, the two boys who lost their lives in the Sant’Anastasia accident, were 30 and 27 years old

They were 30 and 27 years old Martina and Francis, the two boys who on the morning of last Saturday, following a terrible road accident in the Neapolitan area, lost their lives. A total of 5 cars were involved in the accident and in addition to the two victims, another 4 were injured, one of which was in very serious condition.

The trail of blood caused by the blood continues to flow inexorably road accidents in Italy. Since the beginning of the year, according to data calculated and disclosed by Asaps, the association of friends and supporters of the traffic police, around 200 people have lost their lives in road accidents over the weekend. Of these, around 80 were under 35 years.

The weekend just ended was one of the most tragic in this sense. 17 people were killed in road accidents in Italy.

In the macabre list of these names, those of Martina and Francesco also appear, two boys from 30 and 27 years oldwho did not know each other but who were linked by a sad fate on Saturday morning.

The collision between their cars took place on the highway 162 at the height of Sant’Anastasia, in the Neapolitan area. The two cars, both reduced to a pile of metal, were then hit by three other cars which were arriving at that moment and which were themselves involved in the impact.

Immediate intervention by rescuers on the spot, but when they arrived the situation was already critical.

The authorities have worked for a long time to free the people left inside the vehicles.

The sad fate of Martina and Francesco

Martina Persian, 30 years, originally from Massa Lubrense, was aboard the Fiat 500 driven by a friend of hers. She was mother of a 7 year old girl which he had left behind from his parents. The two were returning after an evening with friends. For her there was nothing to do and it almost shut down instantly.

Francis Cataldo, 27 years old from Forchia di Cervino, in the Caserta area, he had just accompanied his girlfriend to the station, where she took a train to go home.

When it was extracted from the sheet metal of his Citroen C4 Francesco was still alive but in desperate conditions. He was immediately transported to the hospital of the Sea in Naples, where the doctors tried in every way to save him. However, despite numerous efforts, the boy’s heart stopped beating shortly after his arrival.

Other four people were injured in the accident. Among these is Martina’s friend, whose conditions are said to be very serious.