Antonio Summa was working on the renovation of a building when a glass broke and lacerated his femoral artery

Yet another drama at work in Italy. This morning he lost his life Antonio Summa, a 37-year-old man, a worker, who was busy renovating the facade of a historic building in the center of Novi Ligure, in the province of Alessandria. According to an initial reconstruction, a glass would have broken and some splinters would have injured the worker in the leg, tearing the femoral artery.

The trail of blood caused by deaths at work in Italy continues to flow inexorably. There statistics of this kind of tragedy continues grow year after year and the institutions and trade unions are demanding greater security.

As of last December 31, the deaths that occurred in the workplace in the calendar year were counted at 697,773, in increase by 25.7% compared to 2021, by 25.9% compared to 2020 and by 8.7% compared to 2019.

2023 has certainly not started better and this morning, in the center of New Ligurein the province of Alessandria in Piedmont, yet another tragedy has taken place.

Antonio Summa, a 37-year-old worker living in the area, lost his life while he was renovating the facade of Durazzo Palacea historic building in the center of the town.

How Antonio Summa died

It was just after 10:00 this morning when i colleagues of Antonio have sounded the alarm to the rescuers.

Doctors and nurses immediately arrived at the scene, but were unable to do nothing to prevent the death of the 37-year-old.

According to what has been reported so far, it seems that Antonio was working on the restoration of some fixtures and one of those glasses broke.

Someone splinters at that point they would have fallen on the man himself, seriously injuring him in the leg and causing him a cut really deep at the height of the femoral arterytearing it apart.

In a few minutes Antonio has lost enough blood to be extinguished inexorably.

Officers also attended the scene Spresal (Prevention and Safety at Work Service) ei Carabinieriwho carried out all the relevant findings.

The investigationscoordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, will help to do clarity on the matter and ascertain, if any, liability on the part of third parties.

