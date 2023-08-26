Tijl De Decker was involved in an accident with a car while training on the streets of Belgium: hospital treatment useless

Another devastating tragedy has shocked the cycling world in recent days. Tijl DeDecker, a young Belgian champion on two wheels, with a future of great satisfaction ahead of him, lost his life during a training session. The local police have opened an investigation to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident that caused the death of the 22-year-old.

A truly black period for the cyclingwith several and unfortunately fatal accidents involving several former or future two-wheel champions.

The first of this long list was the Italian Davide Rebellin, who disappeared on 31 November following an accident that saw him involved while training. A truck hit him without leaving him a chance.

More recently, in June, the Swiss Gino Mader passed away following a terrible fall in which he was involved during the Tour of Switzerland.

Then, in July, the young Italian talent Jacopo Venzo died. He was running there Junior Rundfahrt in Austria and he too, like Mader, crashed during a descent.

De Decker wasn’t participating in a race but was training on his own roads Belgium.

The accident in which Tijl De Decker lost his life

The episode took place in Ravenstijn, the 22-year-old’s hometown. The young champion had just pulled out of his driveway for his usual session trainingwhen a car came at high speed and ran over him.

Urgently transported to Aversadied a few days later due to the very serious traumas he had suffered.

The Police are investigating on the accident, to clarify the causes and dynamics of the same. The driver of the car was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

De Decker was part of the team’s youth team Destny lot and in a week he would officially join the senior pro squad.

It was Lotto Destny ad herself to announce the death of the young champion. On Twitter he wrote: