Fear for Alex Zanardi: a short circuit in the photovoltaic system causes fire in his house. Forced to an urgent transfer

Yet another, potentially tragic misadventure for Alex Zanardi. Yesterday, in the villa in Noventa Padovana where the former Formula 1 and Paralympic champion is in hospital, a serious fire broke out. The firefighters immediately intervened to quell the flames, but as a precaution and in the event that the machinery to which he is attached was damaged, the 56-year-old was transferred urgently.

Life has decided to put Alex Zanardi in front of another challenge.

In the 2001during a car race, he was the victim of a bad accident which necessitated theamputation of both of his lower limbs. After 16 surgeries and 7 cardiac arrests, the sample managed to miraculously survive.

From there, with commitment, courage and amazing perseverance he started a career from Paralympic athlete legendary, managing to win 4 gold and 2 silver medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

In June 2020, then, another tragedy. While participating in a charity relay race in handbike in Pienza, he was involved in an accident, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a truck.

His condition appeared immediately dramaticbut even in this case, after several interventions, it is managed to survive.

Although they have passed more than two years since that tragic accident, Alex Zanardi is still strongly tried and, as usual, he is doing all he can to recover as much as possible.

Fire in Alex Zanardi’s house

After several hospitalizations in specialized centers, he was transferred at his house in Noventa Padovana, where he has always been able to count on the closeness and support of his wonderful family.

Yesterday, on a day that seemed like many others, something very serious happened. Probably for a short circuit to the photovoltaic system, a serious flare up inside the house fire.

The intervention of the Fire fighters on the spot, which immediately quelled the flames. The latter, however, caused extensive damage to the house.

The fear was immediately for the machinery to which the former pilot is attached. Machines that are helping him on his long and tiring path towards recovery.

As a precaution, it was decided to transfer the sample in a medical center of Vicenzawhere it will remain after having carried out all the necessary checks and until order in the same house has not been restored.