Fabrizio Giraudo was racing on his bike in the Italian speed cup, when he was involved in a fatal accident

He was called Fabrizio Giraudo and the man who yesterday lost his life in the Misano Adriatico circuit was 46 years old. The rider was competing in the Coppa Italia Speed ​​when on the first lap he was involved in a serious accident with three other motorcyclists.

Another drama in Italy and a mourning that affects the motor world.

Theater of this umpteenth tragedy, the circuit of Misano Adriaticwhich for some years has been named after Marco Simoncelli, the unforgettable Moto GP rider who died in turn in an accident on the Sepang circuit in 2011.

Unfortunately the Romagna track, one of the most prestigious and in demand in Europe, is often stage of fatal dramas. Like what happened last October, when Federico Esposto, a 27-year-old boy from Rome who was racing in the 600 Pro class of the Italian Amateur Trophy, lost his life during a competition.

Fabrizio Giraudo, on the other hand, was originally from the province of Cuneo and was 46 years old. Yesterday he was running in the race of Italian Speed ​​Cupin the RR Cup Class 1000 category.

At the end of first lap of the raceUnfortunately, the unthinkable happened. An accident in which four motorcycles were involved and in which the 46-year-old was the worst, who lost his life instantly.

The dynamics of the accident in which Fabrizio Giraudo lost his life

According to reports, the race had just begun and at the end of the straight a driver had a broken down to the motorbike and stopped on the side of the track.

Seconds later another pilot he arrived at high speed and hit the stationary athlete, ending up with him in the center of the track.

Soon two more bikes they arrived and could do nothing to avoid the accident.

One of the vehicles has invested Fabrizio, who lost his life on the spot in the impact. There was nothing for him to do.

There manifestation was immediately terminated and cancelled. The authorities who arrived on the spot seized the vehicles and carried out all the necessary findings.

John CopioliPresident of the IMF (Italian Motorcycle Federation), commented on the tragic event as follows: