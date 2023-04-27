At the height of a domestic dispute, a 38-year-old man grabbed a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed his 40-year-old roommate

A dramatic event took place late yesterday evening in Rome, in the Casilino district. A 40 year old man he lost his life at the hands of a roommate who, at the height of a domestic dispute, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest.

It was around 11:00 pm yesterday evening, when the Roman police forces received a call warning them to a heated domestic dispute which took place in a house located in via Alia, in the neighborhood Casilino.

The agents of the State Police of the Casilino police station and the colleagues of the flying squad intervened and, upon their arrival, they found the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground.

After the first findings, the truth emerged. Apparently the victim had gotten into a heated argument with his roommate. The latter would later take a kitchen knife and allegedly hit his interlocutor repeatedly, causing him several wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

40-year-old man killed: the culprit arrested

The 118 rescuers also immediately arrived on the spot, but they could do nothing but ascertain the death of the 40-year-old man.

Investigations have identified the victim, but his personal details have not been disclosed at the moment. It is only known that it is a man of Afghan originswho has long lived in the Italian capital.

The aggressor is also from Afghanistan. The 38 years old lived together with the victim in that house and was arrested by the police shortly after the incident.

In the next few hours the magistrate on duty it will question to understand his version of events.

The investigations will be aimed at understanding whether there have been any between the two similar incidents in the past.

Last night’s episode recalls what happened in Vigevano on 20 April. A 35-year-old man originally from Peru and residing in Italy without a regular permit, has attacked and taken his life kicking and punching his 28-year-old compatriot, her sister’s boyfriendand then flee.

Law enforcement has it tracked down and arrested a few hours later. She was hiding in the basement of one of her compatriots.