Yesterday’s world

How about your week? Mine has been intense. Last night I finished the day in the emergency department with my wife – you don’t worry, it’s not serious, just a small scare, both she and my future daughter are fine. And from a site as dreary as the waiting room of a hospital I was able to witness the terrible show of seeing how the most powerful man in the world, Donald Trump, humiliated live to his supposed ally, Volodimir Zelenski.

Today I planned to dedicate my newsletter to another topic; to the partial forgiveness of the debt of the autonomies that the government wants to launch. It is an important matter but I will leave it for another occasion; I think Martian tells you about the debt and the FL when the world we met collapses around us. So today I got up at five in the morning to completely rewrite this letter. Because Trump is, and not the debt, which today has not let me sleep.