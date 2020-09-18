Despite claims of strictness and precaution from the Uttar Pradesh government, cases of corona virus continue to rise in UP. Meanwhile, the Yogi government has released a website to know the result of Corona’s investigation report. Anyone doing corona examination can see their corona report in just one click.In fact, it takes two to three days for the person to be tested for corona symptoms to be aware of the outcome of their report. Meanwhile, the mental problems of the person conducting the investigation and his family increase with the result of the report. The person conducting the investigation has to keep the quarantine until the report comes.

Must enter mobile number

To solve all these problems, the UP government has released a website. On this website, the person conducting the investigation will have to enter his mobile number, which he has registered for investigation. An OTP will come on the same mobile number which has to be submitted on the website. The corona test report of the patient will appear before the OTP is submitted.

Here is the link of the website – https://labreports.upcovid19tracks.in/

More patients got better than they got

At the same time, 6,318 corona patients have appeared again in UP on Friday, but the good thing is that more than 6806 patients have beaten the corona. So far a total of 4869 patients have died due to corona in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that 98 people have lost their lives from Corona in the last 24 hours. So far, corona investigation of more than 82 lakh samples has been conducted in the state.