Yesterday was a sad day for Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, yet another without them Denise Pipitone, who would have turned 23. As always, these two courageous parents chose to wish her a happy birthday with a long and touching post on social media. Because Denise, despite the years that have passed, despite the thousand questions, is always in their hearts and they will never stop hoping to be able to hug her again.

Piera Maggio continues to fight for the truth, to make her voice heard and to look for even the smallest trace of her little girl. She has stated several times that she will continue to look for her until someone brings her proof that Denise is no longer there. Only then, perhaps, will she be able to resign herself. Denise could be one 23 year old girl who lives anywhere in the world and who he doesn’t know what his real story is. She was only 4 years old when, on September 1, 2004, someone kidnapped her outside her home, tearing her away from the love of her mother and father.

Darling, in these long years, there has not been a day in which my thoughts and my life have not been dedicated to you. Your child’s birthday should be an occasion in which the family reunites and rejoices in that occasion but for me, especially every 26th of October, it wasn’t like that. The years pass and quickly, sometimes I feel alone, emptied of my being. I wish my life hadn’t turned out like this. Everything I had planned and desired was trampled by human cruelty. Now the crux of my daily life is the suffering that I manage to hide well behind my every smile.

These are the heartbreaking words of Pietro Pulizzi, who wanted to thank mother Piera. If it weren’t for her, he probably would have already thrown in the towel on her. Together, united, they remain suspended in a painful lifecontinuing to hope to see Denise Pipitone again.

My words perhaps thrown to the wind, I throw them inside a bottle that I throw into the storm of my sea. I hope it can reach you, wherever you are, beloved daughter. Because you exist! I don’t know where, but you exist and sooner or later we will find you. Know that as long as we have life, mom and dad and all those who love you, we will never stop looking for you. We don’t give up!

A special letter, to wish his sweet little swallow a happy birthday, because that’s what dad Pietro calls his Denise. A letter also shared by Piera Maggio which moved all those people who have supported them every day for 19 years now, hoping together with them to arrive at the truth. Because they deserve it, because little Denise deserves it. She has now become her the little girl of the whole of Italy.