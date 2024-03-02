Lino Banfi never missed an opportunity to talk about the immense love that united him to his wife Lucia Zagaria

Lino Banfi he moved everyone with his sweet post, published to remember the anniversary with his beloved Lucia. The actor, since the day of the woman's disappearance, has never missed an opportunity to talk about their immense love. It would have been 62 long years of marriage.

Lucia Zagaria she passed away on February 22, 2023, having been fighting Alzheimer's for some time. It was her daughter Rosanna who announced the heartbreaking news with a post published on his account Instagram:

Hi mami, now you're like this again. Have a good trip.

Lino Banfi was able to talk about the loss of his wife only after a few weeks. Even today that immense emptiness accompanies him day after day. Guest on Verissimo, the actor recounted the last days of Lucia Zagaria's life. They discovered a terrible diagnosis, a brain tumor. She got to the point of praying for him to take his last breath, she couldn't anymore see her in those conditions.

Lino Banfi's touching post for the anniversary with his beloved Lucia

Yesterday, March 1, 2024, it would have been 62 years of marriage to Lucia Zagaria. Lino Banfi published a long post on social media and his words have everyone was moved.

The year was 1962, and how it ran… It was March 1st 62 years ago. Lucia and I got married at six in the morning in the sacristy of the parish of San Francesco in Canosa di Puglia. How many were we there? Quattro.Lucia, me, the sacristan and the best man… Happy anniversary Lucia ❤️.



Thousands i loving comments arrived to console the actor, fans who thanked him for having always spoken of a true, simple love, one of those that now it no longer exists.

Dearest Lino, you are not just an actor and a public figure: for us you are a traveling companion in our lives.