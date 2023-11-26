Ferran Adrià (61 years old, l’Hospitalet de Llobregat) continues to be a star. All you have to do is take a walk with him and Carlos Casillas—the young chef on whom critics have focused all their attention for his work at the Barro restaurant in Ávila—at the La Boquería market in Barcelona. Shopkeepers and neighbors who are shopping come up to talk to him. “If you want to know anything about elBulli, ask her,” he says while greeting a woman shopping at the mushroom stand. “It was every year,” he says while giving her a hug.

Casillas was born in Ávila in 1999, the year in which Ferran Adrià starred on his first cover of The weekly country, and today they come together as representatives of two generations to talk about gastronomy. “How old are you, Carlos?” asks Adrià. “24,” Casillas responds. “Well, at 22 I was already the head chef at elBulli,” adds the old boss of Cala Montjoi. “And since it closed, in 2011, many people think that I have been on vacation, but I have done 500 conferences, 40 projects in Los Angeles, 25 Bullipedia books, which are doctoral theses. What happens is that I have not been in the gastronomic focus.”

Before social media existed, how did dishes go viral?

FA: With the congresses. They were born at the same time as Carlos. The conferences were vital because we exposed what was new in terms of products, techniques and intermediate processes. With the internet, novelty is something else. Although if a chef does not publish books with his recipes, his cooking cannot be understood.

Last June, Adrià opened the doors of the elBulli1846 Museum in Cala Montjoi (Roses), the same place where his famous restaurant was. After its inauguration, he says that he is calmer and that he dedicates his days to studying. “Now that I have time and experience, I want to improve elBulli’s creative system to help young people. That’s what I work for every day,” he explains.

Ferran Adria. Vicens Gimenez (© Vicens Gimenez)

Casillas was number one in his class at the Basque Culinary Center. At the age of 21 and in the middle of the pandemic, he joined the Bullipedia team to write volume VII of Sapiens of wine and tattooed the word Sapiens on his arm, the name of the methodology to connect knowledge created by Adrià and his team. His admiration for the work of the Catalan chef is evident. The man from Avila is able to describe from memory dishes that were served in Roses and that he never tried, the year they were created and relate them to preparations by other current chefs.

Adrià’s head is going so fast that the words rush into his mouth before coming out, he does not finish some sentences and jumps from one concept to another while directing the conversation towards what he is now dealing with. “I’m working on how our brain works when we taste. From the senses; the basic tastes such as sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami, which is very difficult for me to understand, but if scientists say so, there it is…, or the trigeminal sensations: the concept of astringent, freshness… When you understand all this and you create a bite that brings it together, the complexity is such that when you eat it it provides you with a plurality of sensory-perceptive characteristics and emotions such as, for example, disgust. I have been disgusted in a restaurant.”

DC: And at elBulli, people also felt disgust, right?

FA: Of course, especially if he gave them rabbit brains with anemone.

Creativity is one of the obsessions they both share, and they explain that it is contagious. “In Spain there are 70,000 restaurants, 50 two and three stars. It’s a domino effect. All you have to do is look at René Redzepi. This Danish chef managed to place an area of ​​the Nordic countries on the world map. A monument should be put up for him, like the Peruvians Gastón Acurio or Virgilio Martínez. 15 years ago not even God was talking about Peru,” says Adrià.

How is creativity measured?

FA: First, we would have to ask the world’s top restaurants to send each December what they have created that year. Then, have a committee to analyze if that has already been done. For that, resources are needed. Although I believe that the great current crisis in the world of gastronomy is traditional cuisine. A guide to traditional Spanish cuisine restaurants should be made to highlight who does it well. But don’t include there those who serve tuna tartar.

DC: That guide should indicate things like going to eat rabbit in Matapozuelos.

FA: And we should also make another guide to the best menu bars in Spain. His work is super important.

Among the many milestones of Adrià’s career is “the quality fast food revolution.” He is referring to Fast Good, the fast food chain that he created in 2004 with NH. “I highly value the first brand that everyone thinks of when saying fast food, because I am incapable of making a better hamburger for the euro and a half or two it costs. The easy thing is to make it from wagyu for 14 euros.” But this innovative business was also the first failure that he confesses when talking about his mistakes. “It was not a success, but because we did not manage it. When I give a talk, I start by asking people how much they want to earn. Before the illusion, the most important thing is the economic issue because if the model does not work we have to close.”

Carlos Casillas. Vicens Gimenez (© Vicens Gimenez)

Casillas explains that his intention is to continue in Ávila, where he is creating a beautiful network of suppliers, and that his restaurant, whose workers are from generation Z, opens from Thursday to Sunday so that they can have a life. “Today is the first day I’ve been away since we opened in April,” he confesses sadly. “Look for the positive side of that,” Adrià responds. “It’s okay to be absent at some point to check that the team works without you; In 25 years at elBulli I missed 25 days: the day I got married, the corresponding seven days of vacation that I took, when we had the gala dinner for the current Kings and some other very special occasions. For sickness, none. But if a chef doesn’t want to be in his restaurant, that also seems great to me.”

When asked if Ferran Adrià has ever considered opening a restaurant under anonymity, he responds quickly: “Cooking can be classified as reproduction and creative, and reproducing bores me very much. So much so that at home, at most, I make grilled fish.” Ferran Adrià doesn’t cook? “I haven’t physically cooked for twenty-something years. At elBulli I wasn’t going to start peeling potatoes… I really admire high-level people who are mashing in the kitchen, but that doesn’t excite me.”

DC: And what excites you?

FA: See something new. Get up early every morning, pick up a book and study it, or go to lunch with my wife. 90% of the days we eat away from home. It is the cheapest luxury there is. I don’t have a car and what I would spend on maintaining it is what I spend on eating.

DC: And what excites you when you eat?

FA: If I go to a creative restaurant, creativity. If I go to another type of establishment, let it be delicious. But I have never cried in front of a plate.

Any advice that young chefs like Carlos ask for a lot?

FA: In Spain there is a certain shame in asking for them. In the United States it is very normal. They ask me about how to set up restaurants and I always tell them that, before doing so, they should consult with five restaurateurs in the area to explain their project to them because 90% of businesses do not last five years. You can be a genius, but if the numbers don’t work out you have to close.

And elBulli, was it always profitable?

FA: There are many legends about elBulli, but I am a numbers nut. In 2001 I stopped earning one and a half million euros at the time by closing at noon to have more time to create. Now there is a myth that fine dining restaurants are not profitable, but it is a lie. How much does it cost to eat at Noma? [el restaurante de René Redzepi en Copenhague, considerado uno de los mejores del mundo].

DC: The menu at Noma is about 600 euros and this summer I paid 800 euros with wine. But there is a willingness to pay for it, not here in Spain, look at what was created when Dabiz Muñoz raised the price — in 2022, the tasting menu without pairing at DiverXO went from 250 to 365 euros.

FA: Yes, but who puts it together?

DC: Public opinion.

FA: You know that the Michelin guide was born for tourism, right? Well, the same goes for high-end restaurants. Spain is lucky to be one of the most visited countries in the world and most two and three star restaurants do not function without gastronomic tourism.

And what was it like before gastronomic tourism?

FA: In the eighties you had to take the car and go to France. For 400 years, all the culinary creativity of the West happened there. Now, geogastronomy, a word that works very well, has changed thanks to Spain.

Ferran Adrià and Carlos Casillas, photographed at the Le Méridien Barcelona hotel, where the talk took place. Vicens Gimenez (© Vicens Gimenez)

Thanks to Ferran Adrià?

FA: No, thanks to Spain. ElBulli is the genesis, but if it were not for the generation of various ages, where chefs like Arzak, Subijana, Berasategui, the Rocas, those of my brother Albert’s age came together, and, together, we made a movement, we would not be now speaking. He would have stayed at the crazy Carioco in his restaurant, which is how they saw me at the beginning.

How is it having been up there for so many years?

FA: The ego is an aberration. Vanity and having your work recognized is fine, as long as it is not excessive. Mine wasn’t in the script. People say that I have been the best restaurant in the world five times, but the important thing about Ferran Adrià is not in the gastronomy. I have five honoris causa and I say this because 99% of people, not even in the profession, know it. We were the first to have a Gold Medal of Fine Arts. I have starred in 700 covers… I have always been very naive and that is how I have experienced everything. If you ask people who know me, they will tell you that I am a very normal person.

And reserved. Do you have Instagram?

FA: The foundation (elBullifoundation) does, but I don’t have a personal account of my own. Who might be interested in my life? You will have seen my wife twice at most. If you want respect you have to do it right.

DC: What are you most proud of?

FA: To continue generating excitement for new generations like yours. The great challenge we now have in Spanish cuisine is to create a world leader in the creative field. The next few years are assured because there are people with a track record and good level who strive to be there. In the list of the 50th best this year, the winner will be Diseño, the second will be DiverXO and there will be Joan (Roca), Andoni (Luis Aduriz), Quique (Dacosta), Ángel (León), etc. But your generation is crucial and all my work now is for you, so that in 15 years two or three world leaders emerge, as we have at this moment.