Yesterday it was known that Christian Atsu had been extracted from the rubble and transferred to the hospital: today the denial by the company

What is happening in Turkey in these hours is incredible, as well as tragic. Yesterday the news of the finding of the Ghanaian professional footballer was released, Christian Atsu. It was given by the management of Hatayspor. Today, however, that news has been debunked! The champion is not in the hospital and would still be under the rubble.

The balance of the earthquake that hit southern Turkey and part of Syria it gets worse as the hours go by. I am already more than 10 thousand people who lost their lives and thousands are still missing. One of the most devastating dramas that have hit humanity in recent decades.

In utter sadness, Yesterday at least one had arrived good news. The Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who was missing after the collapse of the structure in which he and the sports director of Hatayspor were staying, had been pulled alive from the rubble and transferred to hospital.

To announce it, he had thought directly there societythrough a press release on its social channels.

The news of the discovery of Christian Atsu has been denied

“I have just been informed that Christian has been found and taken to the hospital for treatment“, he wrote yesterday Mustafa Ozilteam manager.

News that he had at least in part lifted spirits of football fans, who had just learned of the death of the other champion, Eyup Turkaslan.

However, the joy only lasted a few hours. Mustafa Ozil himself this morning posted a updatecategorically denying what was said yesterday.

News, the latter, confirmed also from the team doctor, Gurbey Kahveci:

When we heard that Christian Atsu had been taken to Dortyol Hospital, we immediately went looking for him, but he wasn’t there. At the moment unfortunately he and Taner Savut have not been found.

Message arrived then too by the team coachwho on his profile asked please that no updates on Atsu or other people be published until there is certainty of the truthfulness of the same.

A situation which it surely is daughter of the enormous chaos that is being experienced in Turkey and Syria these days. The hospitals and relief centers are full of injured people and the staff have been working non-stop for many hours.