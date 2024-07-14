Last March, before the two friendlies against European teams, the Coach of the Colombian National Team, Nestor Lorenzowhy he didn’t bring players from the Colombian league

“We have to ask ourselves what level the Colombian league is at”he responded and was criticized.

Only two players who currently belong to clubs in the country were called up for the Copa América: the goalkeepers David Ospina and Alvaro Montero, who have not had any minutes, but are part of Nacional and Millonarios, respectively.

Lorenzo reached the Copa América final and consolidated a group of players “from outside” who are now excited about winning the title.

23 years ago, the last time Colombia was crowned champion of America, the panorama was very different.

At that time, of the 21 players called up by Francisco Maturana to the tournament they were hosting, 15 played in Colombia and only six were part of foreign leagues: Óscar Córdoba played in Argentina, Jairo Castillo, Gerardo Bedoya and Mario Alberto Yepes; in Mexico, Miguel Calero; and in Italy, Captain Ivan Ramiro Cordoba did the same. Colombia managed to achieve victory by winning all the matches in that edition, thus going down in history with the only title for the National Team and with local players such as Víctor Hugo Aristizabal, who ended up becoming the tournament’s top scorer.

Today, things are very different. Of the 26 players selected, 24 play outside of Colombia and only 10 in America.

Also, considering that those 10 could make the jump to Europe after this Copa America, rumours have Richard Ríos or James Rodríguez in Europe, thanks to their performance.

Times were different in the early 2000s; it was not so common for Colombians to go abroad. Now, Lorenzo’s results are proving him right in his approach, with which he has achieved the milestone of being undefeated. longest in the history of the National Team and is now one match away from winning its second Copa América.

Today, the responsibility of returning to the achievements of when the majority were from here rests on the 24 ‘from abroad’. Now, those who bring joy to the foreigners in their clubs will fight to bring glory to the country where they were born. They will all play with the same colors and, as one, will stand against Argentina so that all of Colombia can see their triumph.

