Yesterday the first match of the national team was played since the death of Gianluca Vialli: the moving tribute of the Maradona of Naples

Yesterday evening, Italy – England was played in the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, valid for the qualifiers for the European championships in Germany 2024, the first match of the Azzurri since the death of the former head of delegation Gianluca Vialli. The moving tribute to the former champion could not be missing.

Yesterday evening the journey of the Italian national football team which will hopefully lead to ai European championships which will take place in Germany in 2024.

The result was not the best, considering that theEnglandcontrary to how he did in the 2021 European final, this time he has beat the blues with a result of 2 to 1.

But yesterday was not just an evening of sport. Especially before the match, there was plenty of room for remember the late Gianluca Vialli.

Yesterday’s was the first match played by the Azzurri since the former striker and head of delegation of the national team disappeared.

Already in the previous days, the technical commissioner Mancini, a great friend of Vialli, had spent the yet another word of esteem and affection for him during the classic pre-match press conference.

The match against England is the first without Luca and for me, for all of us, it’s certainly a great emotion. I had the great fortune of having him as a partner on the pitch and then working on it together. You English were lucky enough to have him play in London and he almost became a citizen of London. The loss was very painful, missing him is a great sadness but we also know that people like him are immortal and will always be with us.

The tribute to Gianluca Vialli

Before the kick-off, come on big screens of the Maradona of Naples was projected a tribute video for Gianluca Vialli, with all the images of the last European won, the hug at the end of the Wembley final and the motivational speeches to the boys.

Never soccer players Azzurri have got to bring Luca along with them too on the field.

On the back of collar on the shirt, in fact, there was written “Luca, Blue forever“.

Now the best gift for Luca would be to qualify as soon as possible to the Europeans e try to win the competition for the second consecutive edition.