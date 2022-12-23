The father who was pulled from his burning car after an accident did not make it: Fabio Zolfanelli was only 44 years old

Yet another death on Italian roads. A husband and family man was killed in a car accident. Fabio Zolfanelli he was 44 years old.

He was walking the Siena-Florence motorway junctionwhen he collided with a truck. The man’s car, unfortunately, has immediately caught fire. The driver of the heavy vehicle pulled him out of the vehicle and immediately raised the alarm on 118.

The health workers, who arrived promptly on site, tried to do everything possible to save Fabio Zolfanelli’s life. They rushed him to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to revive him was useless. A few hours later, the 44-year-old it is gone forever.

Credit: Firefighters

According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, it would appear that the driver of the truck was proceeding to one reduced speed, when suddenly Fabio would arrive with his car. On board the latter there was only him.

The entire community of San Casciano in Val di Pesa, where the man resided with his wife and child, is shocked. As well as her entire family.

Everyone knew him, he worked for the Post Office and was also the manager of a football academy. The company wanted to express its condolences and say goodbye to the 44-year-old for the last time, with a posts on social media.