The father who was pulled from his burning car after an accident did not make it: Fabio Zolfanelli was only 44 years old
Yet another death on Italian roads. A husband and family man was killed in a car accident. Fabio Zolfanelli he was 44 years old.
He was walking the Siena-Florence motorway junctionwhen he collided with a truck. The man’s car, unfortunately, has immediately caught fire. The driver of the heavy vehicle pulled him out of the vehicle and immediately raised the alarm on 118.
The health workers, who arrived promptly on site, tried to do everything possible to save Fabio Zolfanelli’s life. They rushed him to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to revive him was useless. A few hours later, the 44-year-old it is gone forever.
According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, it would appear that the driver of the truck was proceeding to one reduced speed, when suddenly Fabio would arrive with his car. On board the latter there was only him.
The entire community of San Casciano in Val di Pesa, where the man resided with his wife and child, is shocked. As well as her entire family.
Everyone knew him, he worked for the Post Office and was also the manager of a football academy. The company wanted to express its condolences and say goodbye to the 44-year-old for the last time, with a posts on social media.
Yesterday our world stopped. Unfortunately we have lost a member of our family. The big yellow-green family. We are in disbelief, broken with pain.
Dear Fabio… you have been many things to us: parent, friend, manager, coach and even fan. Looking back…we can’t help but be grateful to have known you and to have shared countless emotions with you. Now is the time for the yellow-green people to gather around Francesca and Niccolò. We will always be close to you…forever…no matter what. Because we are one big family and we love you very much.
