A man who in his youth was tricked into transporting drugs and went through great difficulties, Today he celebrates his personal and professional triumph as a graduate in Accounting. His story, marked by poverty and family abandonment, is a testament to overcoming and resilience that, despite the obstacles, led him to achieve the success he so dreamed of.

A past of deficiencies



From the beginning, his life was marked by poverty. “I come from a very poor family, so poor that we didn’t even have a bed,” he told the newspaper ‘Listín Diario’, explaining that he and his brothers slept on sheets on a dirt floor.

His childhood was full of deprivation, including many nights when he went to bed without eating. Despite these difficulties, his desire to study never disappeared, attending school even without having had breakfast.

The day that changed his life came unexpectedly. At just 11 years old, a group of neighborhood kids asked him to bring “medicine” to a sick person.For his work, he was paid 50 Dominican pesos ($3,474), an incredible sum for him at the time. Unbeknownst to him, he had begun a dangerous path. The payments increased and, without realizing it, he was participating in drug distribution.

A family absent in its protection



What hurts this man the most is that his parents never questioned where the money he brought home came from. “That’s what hurts me the most,” he said, referring to his parents’ indifference.

It was a neighbour who finally opened his eyes to the danger he was in. “Oh, my son, don’t hang out with those people, they’re selling drugs!” he clearly recalled. From that moment on, he understood the risk he was running and how he had been manipulated.

“I wondered: ‘If she knows this and has seen it, why don’t my parents notice, why don’t they stop me, why don’t they protect me?’ That killed me.”

He had asked several times because it didn’t seem right to him that the “medicine” was not only delivered to whoever they initially told him, but to several people and in different neighborhoods. “I went to rich people’s residences too. They took me in a vehicle, they left me on three or four corners and I was the one who went.”

When he decided to stop participating in these errands, his father’s response was devastating: “If I got myself into trouble, I should know how I was going to solve it.”

This abandonment by his own father was more painful than anything else he had ever experienced. At 19, after his mother’s death, he still struggled with resentment toward his parents for failing to protect him.

The achievement that changed his life



Despite the adversities, he never gave up his desire to excel. With the help of the neighbor who had warned him, he managed to resume his studies. Although it was not an easy road, with time and effort he finished high school at the age of 25. He then worked in a coffee shop while studying accounting at university, eventually graduating at age 32.

Today, he is a successful professional who works in a company and also manages contracts with other companies. “Today I am a graduate in Accounting, a successful professional,” he says, although he admits that he still feels that he has a lot left to achieve. With the help of God and the support of his family, he has been able to get ahead, proving that, despite his past as a ‘mule’, his improvement was never in doubt.

