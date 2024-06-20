Ciudad Juárez— A total of six services, most due to downtime, were attended yesterday by Fire and Rescue personnel, due to the strong winds that were recorded in the city.

The director of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez, pointed out that they were attentive to calls from citizens about the wind that occurred after 5:00 p.m. and six calls were answered, three of them due to the fall of advertising sheets.

No injuries were reported, only minor material damage to structures of advertising companies.