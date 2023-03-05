The Frenchman was among the counterparts proposed by Barcelona to arrive in spring 2020 at Toro, who will be marked by him today. And for the post-Skriniar…

Lautaro, Lautaro, Lautaro. In the weeks of lockdown, the Catalonia of sport had only one thing in mind. In the local press there was only talk of the Inter striker. News from Barcelona was a daily appointment at that time. The Bull – who was starting to explode in the Nerazzurri paired with Lukaku – had almost become an obsession. THE Blaugrana they had tried everything, also proposing several players to Steven Zhang’s club: among these Samuel Umtiti, Inter’s next opponent with the Lecce shirt.

The soap opera — Lautaro Martinez was the forward chosen as the successor to Luis Suarez. To push for the lunge on Bull it was all over the world Barcelona, ​​including Messi: the Flea he had spent himself personally to convince his compatriot, with whom he would then win the World Cup two and a half years later. But Barça never managed to get close to the 111 million release clause that would have rendered Inter impotent. The Catalans tried in every way to lower the Nerazzurri’s requests, proposing players on repeat: Todibo, Vidal, Semedo, Arthur. Even Umtiti, then valued at 30 million by Barcelona and possible counterpart. See also They respond to the lawsuit that Cruz Azul filed against Juan Reynoso

The idea — In the end, Lautaro stayed and in Barcelona they ate their hands: the former Racing player punished the Catalans in the 3-3 draw in the Champions League, a match that effectively launched Inter to the round of 16 and condemned Xavi’s formation. The Bull and Umtiti could have swapped shirts but instead they will often find themselves next to each other at the San Siro in Inter-Lecce. It will be one of the duels that will decide the match. And who knows they may not find themselves teammates in the future: the departure of the Bull is no longer contemplated and the defender, on loan from Barcelona, ​​could be an interesting profile for the post-Skriniar, considering the excellent performance in Salento and the fact that we will have to understand what his future will be at the end of the season.

