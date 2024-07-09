The life of Yessica Trinidad (47 years old, Tegucigalpa) can be summed up as a story of daily survival. A social worker by profession, she has “always” been involved in the defense of human rights in her country, Honduras. There and throughout Mesoamerica, which includes countries such as Mexico and other Central American countries such as Guatemala, Nicaragua or Costa Rica, Those who fight for women’s rights, indigenous peoples’ rights or the environment are a persecuted and threatened group. Between 2012 and 2023, 200 defenders were murdered in this Latin American region, 27 of them were Honduran, according to the report. 10+ Years of Attacks Against Human Rights Defenders in Mesoamerica made by IM-Defenders and presented in June in Madrid. For more than 10 years, this women’s organization, to which Trinidad belongs, has documented 35,077 attacks against 8,926 activists and 953 entities working to defend human rights in Mesoamerica, with those defending the right to truth, justice and reparation being the most attacked (23%), followed by those who, like Trinidad, are guarantors of land, territory and natural resources (15%).

Ask. Have you been threatened?

Answer. Yes, many times.

P. Because?

R. I coordinate the National Network of Women Human Rights Defenders In Honduras, where activists from different parts of the country and from different areas of human rights come together, I have been threatened for taking a stand against the violence that other defenders have received or for reporting and supporting cases of assaulted colleagues.

A policeman threw me off some steps during an event

P. Have you ever been assaulted?

R. Yes. In 2016, a policeman threw me off some steps during an event where we were accompanying a fellow defender who was in the middle of a legal process with her aggressor. I have a cervical injury as a result of that. They also damaged my car, they put blades in the rims.

P. Have you reported these attacks and threats?

R. What we do is register it. What can we do in a system where you report and nothing happens? When I was thrown out of the stands, I reported it and nothing progressed.

P. Among the 58 women defenders murdered between 2020 and 2022, there are 23 trans women (40%), who were also tortured.

R. Trans women face the greatest challenges. In Honduras, in recent years, nine have been murdered. There is a lot of hatred towards this group. They are people seen by men as having abandoned the privilege of being men to become something as despicable to society as being a woman. That is how society sees us women.

Trans women are seen by men as having abandoned the privilege of being men to become something as despicable to society as being a woman.

P. How are activists attacked in Honduras?

R. Most of the time, the murders take place in homes, in the very space where the women should be safe. As happened with Berta Cáceres, who was killed in her own room in 2016, a year after she received the Goldman Prize – the highest award for environmentalists in the world. She is one of the 200 murdered women that we have documented in the report. She was a woman from the Lenca indigenous people and her life was ended because she opposed the installation of a hydroelectric plant. Other attacks take place at demonstrations, women’s meetings or press conferences. And they materialise in physical, psychological or verbal violence. The activists also suffer harassment and intimidation, preventing them from feeling safe to mobilise or organise. On the other hand, there are direct threats or through telephone calls. Almost all of them are death threats to them or to their family, especially to their children. I cannot forget the smear campaigns against them in their communities, based on rumours and ridicule for their struggles and the ways in which they carry them out. They also try to discredit their sexuality.

P. What is it like to find out that a fellow defender has been murdered?

R. There is a lot of pain and a lot of fear. But it doesn’t surprise you, deep down you already know that something was going to happen and when it happens, you are aware that it could happen to you too. You live with the idea that any day you could be killed. We affect the interests of people who want to take over your territory and do illegal business there, such as drug trafficking. This situation gets worse when you are the leader of a movement or an organization that gets in the way.

P. In Mesoamerica, almost half of the aggressors (45%) are linked to the State, with police forces (22.9%) being the ones that carry out the most violence, according to your report. Why does this happen?

R. They protect the interests of big business. The police are supposed to serve the people and protect sovereignty. But in this case, what they are doing is linking up with organised crime.

P. Honduras has been under the leadership of conservative Juan Orlando Hernández for two terms, from 2014 to 2022, recently sentenced in the United States to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking. Two years ago, progressive Xiomara Castro took over the presidency of the country, but even so, the incidence of violence against women human rights defenders is increasing every year. Did you expect things to change?

R. With the new progressive government, many people had hopes that things would change. It was expected that retrograde legislation would be repealed, such as that imposed by the National Defense and Security Council, an authority above the three branches of government — Executive, Legislative and Judicial. There is no independence between branches of government, which is why there is so much corruption and the levels of impunity for the aggressors of the activists are so high.

P. As an activist who was attacked, what do you ask of the Honduran authorities?

R. Many internal displacements occur in a context of territorial dispossession through the creation of the Commission for Security and Access to Land, which has come to legalize evictions, without conducting investigations into land titles. Sometimes they make agreements with companies and landowners who try to seize land illegally. To avoid injustices like this, I ask, among other things, to demilitarize and transform security strategies for activists, implement measures that guarantee the comprehensive protection of human rights or that prior consultations with indigenous peoples take place in their territories.

My family respects what I do but it hasn’t been easy. For many years I was a bad mother for leaving my children in the care of others because I had to work.

P. Has your family supported you in your work as a human rights defender and feminist?

R. Today my family respects what I do, but it hasn’t been easy. For many years I was a bad mother because I left my children in the care of others because I had to work or because I took them to protests and, according to them, I put them in danger. They don’t agree, but they end up accepting it. I’ve always been clear about what I wanted to become, in fact I separated from my ex-partner because he didn’t support me. You end up setting your limits. Generally, men don’t like women to fight for our rights or to participate in decision-making because they are afraid of losing power. I think they think that if we get into power we will exercise the same violence that they have exercised against us.

P. She says she has been accused of being a bad mother because of her job. What is her relationship like with her children?

R. I have a 24-year-old son and a 21-year-old son, and I can proudly say that I have taken two men away from the patriarchy. Over these 20 years I have worked to change the way they see the world and relate to women.

P. If you and your children are ever in danger, will you leave Honduras?

R. I can’t tell you that I’m going to stay and be killed because I don’t want to be killed. But I’m going to do everything possible to stay. If I leave, others will leave and the country will become depopulated. In Honduras, many communities are emptied by violence and impoverishment.

