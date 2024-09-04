The Colombian National Team won 1-0 Cameroon on the second date of group A of the Women’s U-20 World Cup, with a bit of Yessica Muñoz.

According to the criteria of

The game was very tight, but the Colombians improved in the second half, but the goal was not coming.

Proud

Muñoz came in as a replacement for Karla Torres In the 62nd minute of the match and five minutes later, he headed in the winning goal.

“I promised my mom that I would go out there and do my best and that’s what I did. “It’s fantastic to score the winning goal,” said the player from Llanes.

He added: “It is an important victory that gives us the chance to qualify for the next round. We are confident about what we have done and we have to keep moving forward.”

Muñoz not only scored the goal, but at the end of the game he had the second goal at his feet, but the opposing goalkeeper denied him.

“The coach told me that I needed depth and to defend and that is what I did. I dreamed of this. I woke up with the best attitude,” he said.

Sports