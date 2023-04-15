Yesenia Villanueva sweat the fat drop in the United States. Despite the fact that she left in search of better opportunities, the country has not treated her as expected in the labor sphere. The daughter of the comedian Melcochita communicated with the program “Magaly TV, the firm” to show his most sincere side and affirms that the American dream It’s not how we’ve been told. “If I had the money that I invested to come here (USA), I would stay in Peru because you know that I am a super worker”he pointed.

Yessenia Villanueva can’t get a job in the United States. Photo: LR File

Yessenia Villanueva has plans to return to Peru

It should be remembered that some time ago, Yessenia Villanueva decided to move to New Jersey, United States, with her sister Susan, in order to have a better future, however, nothing has been as expected. “The work is a bit difficult. We are looking at leaving in July.”he told Magaly Medina. However, the woman herself revealed that she is currently selling wigs and that she would move on to Florida in the meantime.

“I was thinking of returning because, as you know Magaly, I entered here illegally (into the United States) and I am waiting for my trial, which is in May, to find out what they say to me,” he added. “As I said before, sometimes the American dream is not what you think. Here you suffer too much because there is no work”, sentenced the daughter of Melcochita. In the same way, she advised all those who have thought about leaving the country for the United States, to carefully evaluate the pros and cons that she would bring.

Yessenia Villanueva ended her relationship with her boyfriend

Yessenia Villanueva also said that she felt very sad about the end of her romantic relationship with the 54-year-old Dominican, Jeymi, whom she met in the United States. “Like every couple we had our fights and we decided to give ourselves some time. I am very sad because I thought I had found the love of my life, but you know how things sometimes happen.”he confessed.

Yessenia Villanueva worked as a cook in the United States

In July 2022, Yessenia Villanueva assured that everything was going great in the United States and assured that she was working in a Peruvian food restaurant. “I’m in New Jersey. Thank God I’m doing well, I’m working in the kitchen of a Peruvian restaurant and I also do my musical shows. People have received me very well, with a lot of affection, it’s that I make myself want to,” he said less than a year ago for Trome.

Yessenia Villanueva leaves behind the controversies and focuses on her work projects. Photo: diffusion

Yessenia Villanueva got engaged to a Dominican after being together for three months

Although Yessenia Villanueva confirmed the end of her relationship with Jeimy, a Dominican he met in the United States. It should be remembered that they had become engaged when they had barely been in love for 3 months. “His name is Jeimy and he has his boutique. He is such a gentleman and he treats me like a queen. He strives to serve me and take care of me in all aspects ”Melcochita’s daughter said at that time.

Yessenia Villanueva was going to move to the married row. Photo: LR File

Yessenia Villanueva wanted Magaly Medina to be the godmother of her wedding

Yessenia Villanueva, said in 2022 that she would marry a Dominican named Jeimy in the United States. In November, Magaly Medina chatted by video call with the daughter oftaffy who asked her to be her bridesmaid.

“The day I give you the engagement ring, we’ll talk about it again, and then I’ll tell you if I accept or not accept being the godmother. Please make it a good ring.” said the show host.

Yessenia Villanueva attacks Melcochita’s wife

Yessenia Villanueva was involved in a media scandal with her father, taffyand hiswife, Monserrat Seminary. In March, the comedian’s family publicly confronted the sonero’s partner.

“My dad always lets himself be carried away by the women he has by his side. I never got involved in my father’s relationships, but money changes people (…) She takes everything. She thinks she’s her manager when she doesn’t even know how to express herself ”, held Yesenia Villanueva.

Yessenia Villanueva assured that Monserrat Seminario “manipulates” her father, Melcochita. Photo: composition LR/ Yessenia Villanueva/ ATV

What is the disease that Yessenia Villanueva suffers from?

in a link with “Say it loud”, Lady Guillén’s program, Yessenia Villanueva clarified that she did not suffer from HIV as her sister Susan said, but that she suffers from uterine cancer. “I have cancer of the uterus. I would like to apologize to my father. I am in a country where I don’t know anyone, I don’t have anyone. This has affected me, my friends tell me that everyone says that I have HIV. Imagine how I can feel.” confessed through tears the daughter of taffy.

