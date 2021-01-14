The daughter of Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ He used social networks to comment after the death of Jordan Aguilera Villanueva, who died at dawn on January 14 after suffering an accident.

Yessenia Villanueva said goodbye to her descendant with a moving message on Facebook and received condolences from her family and close friends.

“Why did God take one of my best gifts from me? I can not believe it. I love you my Yuyis, my beloved son. You left and left your wife, your daughter, your brother and you leave a huge void in me, “he wrote on the social platform along with a photograph with his descendant.

In the same way, he promised that he will always look after the well-being of his granddaughter of only six months, who was left orphaned after the death of Jordan aguilera.

“I swear to you that I will see for my girl, the most beautiful gift you could give me. I will be strong for her, my beloved son has arrived. I’m going for you ”, he concluded Yessenia Villanueva.

Yessenia Villanueva, Melcochita

Pablo Villanueva also spoke out on social networks after learning of the incident that ended the life of his son.

The popular ‘Melcochita’ He expressed his pain with a short message through his official Facebook account. “Today I am very saddened by the departure of my grandson Jordan,” he said.

Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ spoke for the death of his grandson. Photo: Facebook Pablo Villanueva

Jordan Aguilera, 22, lost his life in the Lurín district. The young father was hit by a truck transporting chickens to Villa el Salvador.

Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.