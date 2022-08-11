Is the American dream over? A few weeks ago, Yessenia Villanueva he shouted his success in the United States out loud; However, the happiness was short-lived and now she is living a nightmare far from his country, according to her.

In the edition of August 10, in the program of Magaly MedinaMelcochita’s daughter narrated everything she is facing since she quarreled with her sister Susan Villanueva.

What happened?

The youngest of the Villanueva He linked up with “Magaly TV, la firma” after he published on his social networks that he had been left homeless and that the owner of the place threw all his things on the street.

“I left Susan’s house because I saw that nothing made her happy, that’s why I talked to her daughter and she told me to go to her house. My niece told me that she was going to charge me $700 for a little piece and then I lost my job. So today he charged me and I told him to wait until Sunday because I just got back to work. I feel bad because they kicked me out like a dog, it’s like ‘if you don’t have to pay, go away’ . Surely he thought that he was going to beg him to stay, ”Yessenia commented.

Yessenia Villanueva reveals that she argued with Melcochita

In addition, Magaly Medina asked him if it was true that he had had an argument with Melcochita, in which he had even attacked her. Yessenia Villanueva revealed that it was true and told how the events occurred.