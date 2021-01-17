The family of Pablo Villanueva, Melcochita, is going through a very difficult time due to the sudden death of Jordan Aguilera Villanueva.

On the morning of this Saturday, January 16, the remains of the young man were taken to a cemetery in Lurín.

As part of the security protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, only family members were able to enter the cemetery, while their friends accompanied from outside.

After the burial ceremony, Yessenia Villanueva, daughter of the humorist, provided statements for this medium, in which she mentioned that the investigations will be carried out through a judicial process to find, if it were the case, the person responsible for the fatal accident.

“It will be a long judicial process, to see if there are guilty parties. I no longer have tears, my son left happy because all the people who loved him came“, Held.

As is known, Jordan Aguilera Villanueva, died while he was co-pilot on a linear motorcycle when it was hit by a truck. For this reason, Yessenia hopes that the authorities will collaborate to resolve the case of her son’s death.

“We are going to go to the end, it is not fair that my son died like this,” he said.

Likewise, Melcohita also said goodbye to his grandson, but assured that he has to resign.

“I am sad, but since I am a comedian, I must think of something else because my job is comedy and I cannot be with my life broken. I have to have willpower. The show must continue”, He indicated.

