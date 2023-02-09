Candan, who has spoken in various talk shows in recent days about the situation in the country where her roots lie, said this on Twitter. ‘Dear people, I am leaving tomorrow morning for the disaster area in Turkey with Dutch aid workers. I can’t stay here and tweet how sorry I am. I have to be there. Keep you posted’.
Her family mainly lives in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, she added on Tuesday Jinek. But family of her family does live in the disaster area. “I just spoke to a niece, and she said that her niece and nephews from her father’s side have just been rescued. There’s no help, they’re outside and it’s freezing cold. Terrible to hear. You are so powerless. So sad. She was completely upset and in tears.”
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
#Yesim #Candan #feels #powerless #leaves #disaster #area #Turkey
Leave a Reply