Becoming Prime Minister in the Netherlands is much more difficult than remaining Prime Minister. And so there is something arrogant that VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz is already hinting at a second term in the Tower without even a single vote in his pocket. Something about bear and skin. First win elections and then we’ll see what happens, writes our political reporter Laurens Kok.
#Yesilgöz #prime #minister
LIVE Formula 1 | Max Verstappen has a problem-free afternoon, red flag after Kevin Magnussen crash
GP of MexicoMax Verstappen has been the best at the Mexican Grand Prix four times in recent years. Tonight the...