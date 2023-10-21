Young people must be saved from the clutches of crime. That is why VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz wants more attention to prevention to prevent young people from ending up on the wrong path. “Twelve-year-olds are now being recruited by drug criminals,” said the outgoing Minister of Security and Justice with disgust. She also advocated nuclear energy again on Saturday.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
11:29
