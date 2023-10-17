Outgoing Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice and Security, VVD) wants Refugee Council to investigate whether “dangers” have arisen, now that it is known that a woman who was convicted four years ago for membership of the Islamic State (IS) volunteered for a year for the organization has worked. On Tuesday, NOS reported that the woman, who was a legal assistant, had access to personal files of refugees, among other things. In order to be able to work at Vluchtelingenwerk, she needed a certificate of good conduct (vog) – and she received it.

The issue was discussed on Tuesday during the weekly question time in the House of Representatives after questions from Pieter Omtzigt (NSC). He wanted to know from Yesilgöz how it was possible that the woman had received a vog.

Yesilgöz had “the same questions as Mr Omtzigt”, she said in the House of Representatives. “I don’t want to pass the buck, but that is up to Minister Weerwind. It’s about that.”

Omtzigt knew that she is not the minister in charge of the VOGs, Yesilgöz said three times. It had been reported to him in advance, but he still wanted her to come to the Chamber. He found: “The Minister of Justice is responsible for the security of the Netherlands and for combating terrorism.”

And so it came about that the minister who is not concerned about it could mainly say that a letter would come from the minister who is concerned about it: Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66). Omtzigt did not think that promise was enough, he wanted to know how many convicted terrorists have a certificate of good conduct and a letter from the government. Yesilgöz: “It’s coming.” Omtzigt: “Yes, but I also want to know that this week.” Yesilgöz: “I will pass that on.”

The viewer at home learned little about the content.

Question time did provide an insight into how the two relate to each other in a debate, more than a month before the House of Representatives elections in which both are party leaders. VVD ministers have been trying for some time to point out in Parliament what they consider to be tricks by Omtzigt. In the political reflections after Budget Day, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte had done this. “Ah yes,” he had said after Omtzigt asked for answers to questions he had asked earlier, “Mr. Omtzigt has the tradition of asking all the questions he has asked and to which he knows the answers will come again at interim debates.”

Polls

The fact that the VVD has started to do this so emphatically has to do with the polls: the Liberals and NSC are almost the same. Pieter Omtzigt’s party poses an electoral threat to the VVD – and vice versa.

Omtzigt continued to seek substantive confrontation with Yesilgöz on Tuesday, but she refused to go along with it. The NSC member tried, she thought, “to create a contradiction that does not exist.” She kept saying that when he talked about a candidate MP from NSC. According to Omtzigt, the man, who is Yazidi, is being threatened and is said to have been “sent away” from the police station after he tried to report the crime. Omtzigt said that he has reported this “to the NCTV, the AIVD and the chairman of the House.” Emotional: “I can’t go anywhere with this.”

The minister emphasized that she had often worked together with Omtzigt. “I am not here against him. We stand here side by side.”

Pieter Omtzigt, Yesilgöz said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, has her number. He was allowed to call her.

Yesilgöz and Omtzigt will meet again next Sunday. Then they, both as party leaders, take part in the first election debate College Tour. Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-Pvda) are also participating.

Also read

Omtzigt’s candidates want a different government, but what else binds them?