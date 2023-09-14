is under indictmentThe Dutch tourist who has been stuck in Spain for almost two months for unclear reasons is receiving support from the Dutch authorities. This is what Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz said in response to the criticism that has arisen from Members of Parliament and human rights organizations. “First of all, it is of course incredibly frustrating if someone is wrongly detained,” the minister told this site.



14-09-23, 5:00 PM

The State has now been sued for negligence in the entire matter. Political party Denk is furious and wants a debate with the minister. GroenLinks-PvdA and Denk have asked parliamentary questions and D66 and Party for the Animals want the VVD minister to make as much effort as possible for the Dutch. “I understand the questions well,” Yesilgöz responds. The mayors of Tilburg and Arnhem also want the man released.

According to the minister, the Dutchman is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He receives consular assistance, and there is contact with the person concerned, his family and his Spanish lawyer through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “A visit has also taken place and there has been telephone contact. I cannot make any further substantive statements about an individual case,” says Yesilgöz.

Screaming in prison

The man from Tilburg, who has a Moroccan background, wants to remain anonymous for fear of stigmatization. On Wednesday afternoon he called the AD from his cell to give a new update on his situation. The screams of other prisoners could be heard in the background.

“There are six of us in a cell with no privacy, no air conditioning or ventilation in extreme heat. I am not a smoker, but I am very bothered by the cigarettes and joints that are smoked in the cell. Officially this is prohibited, but the police do not take action. I’m still full of anger. I can’t believe what’s happening and how I’m being let down from all sides.”

What happened?

The Tilburg citizen went on holiday to Morocco with his wife at the end of July. During a stopover in Spain, he was taken from his hotel room bed by the police and taken to a police cell. It turned out that he had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism. He is said to be a danger to Spanish national security and has an entry ban into that country. The man says he is aware of no harm.

The Spanish police report that the man has been spotted, but it has not been revealed by whom and why. The man is said to be a member of a jihadist group in Arnhem, but he denies this. Family members from Tilburg and Arnhem are very concerned, according to the mayors of those cities. Their letter shows that the man is not wanted in the Netherlands. He would also not be on a wanted list here.

Outrage in the House of Representatives

Muslim Rights Watch, a non-profit organization that defends the Islamic community, is now demanding that the State take action. “We have done everything we can; from drawing attention to his situation, to visiting him in detention and funding legal assistance,” says Adil el Kanfoudi of the organization. Samira Sabir, the lawyer for the Tilburger, is also filing summary proceedings against the State on behalf of her client at the court in The Hague, she said on Thursday. Due to the urgency, it is an emergency hearing, she says.

There are indignant reactions in the House of Representatives. “I want to know from the minister what happened here,” says Songul Mutluer (GroenLinks-PvdA). “How could this Dutch man be held for so long for unclear reasons? Is the man now on hunger strike or is he still in physical danger?” Mutluer demands that Yesilgöz work on ‘removing innocent people from blacklists’. “It should not be the case that you have ever been wrongly identified and continue to suffer from it.”

Think leader Stephan van Baarle at X says he has been waiting for an answer from the minister for three weeks. 'As a Dutch Muslim or Dutch person with a migration background, you end up on lists without knowing it, you can be profiled by banks or the police and you have to deal with a government that sends you from pillar to post.' , Van Baarle writes on X.

D66 has recently seen more and more that people are ‘registered in systems for no clear reason’. “That sometimes leads to distressing situations,” says MP Joost Sneller. “It is unclear what exactly is going on in this case. The minister has not been heard from for weeks. I have asked her to provide clarity as soon as possible.” Civil rights organization Bits of Freedom also asks for clarification. “What is the Netherlands doing to keep our data safe?”

According to the Party for the Animals, it is 'unacceptable' that 'apparently Dutch people have been wrongly identified as terrorist suspects'. "And it is completely unacceptable that the minister says that the people on that list can find out for themselves, because in fact that is what it comes down to," says MP Frank Wassenberg. "It is not possible for the Dutch police to wrongly place people on a secret terrorism list and then take no action to restore this."

No known to police

Lawyer Sabir suspects that her client, like hundreds of other Dutch people, has wrongly ended up on a ‘secret terror list’. There has been a lot of commotion about this in recent months. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Security and Justice) acknowledged in a letter to Parliament that there are Dutch people who have been wrongly identified, but says that the victims must take action themselves to solve this. The police allegedly ‘forgot’ to remove Dutch citizens from the list.

"I'm sitting here without having done anything," the man says from his cell. "I will probably never be able to travel freely again, because Yeşilgöz says that we should solve it ourselves. But how do I get myself off the Interpol lists and the lists in all other countries that have adopted the alert? How do I even know which lists I am on? What kind of life can I still lead when I return to the Netherlands? Will I keep my job and my social contacts or will they look at me with disgust when I have done nothing?"



Concerns at human rights club In recent months, dozens of Dutch people have been arrested abroad because they allegedly pose a terrorism risk, according to Muslim Rights Watch Netherlands. Since the organization started a hotline, almost a hundred people have come forward with similar experiences. This may be because they ended up in the Schengen information system, to which most EU countries are members. If there is a match, such an SIS alert has also been shared with Interpol since March 2021, the organization that helps police forces from different countries work together. The intention is to prevent attacks. But MRWN states that this also creates innocent victims. “All the stories reveal a picture of systematic and unlawful processing of personal data, which destroys lives. We want this to be corrected by the Netherlands,” says a spokesperson. “We are filing lawsuits about it.” For example, the court in Breda recently dealt with a case involving a 32-year-old Tilburg citizen, who had also ended up on the international list. The police withdrew his SIS alert in 2022, but forgot that he was also on Interpol’s international list. The man received an apology from the police.



