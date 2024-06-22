Rodrigo Contreras, cyclist of the NU Colombia team, has the Vuelta a Colombia in his pocket, by resisting several attacks from his rivals this Saturday and making a difference in the eighth day between Supía and Alto de Minas, 144 kilometers long, won by Yesid Pira (Mayor of Manizales).

According to the criteria of

24 years old and with a short time in European cycling, Pira won with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes and 29 seconds, while Contreras entered the second box.

“The virtual champion of the Vuelta a Colombia, who in February won the Tour Colombia 2024 by defeating the World Tour, reached 2 seconds on the penultimate day, while Wilson Peña (Team Sistecrédito) was third when he crossed the finish line at 40 seconds. goal in the eighth stage,” said the EFE agency.

“I had been looking for this victory since the Vuelta began. It has been years of gaining experience and that shows,” said Pira.

In Alto de las Palmas and with the 17-kilometer individual time trial that will start from Medellín, “the Colombian competition will culminate this Sunday, the day on which the successor of Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, champion in 2024 with Team Medellín, will be known. and that he is suspended for doping,” said EFE.

“Contreras, who put together a great performance in the last stage as he is considered one of the best exponents of the Colombian team in the individual time trial, increased the difference in the individual overall standings by putting himself 1 minute and 36 seconds behind Wilson Peña (Sistecrédito), and 1 minute and 54 seconds behind Diego Camargo (Petrolike), who occupy second and third place respectively,” concluded the Spanish agency.

“I’m excited. Today we received a lot of attacks from all teams. It was impressive. The team did a great job. I pushed forward and Pira was on my wheel, but what I wanted was to extend the time in the general classification and reach the limit,” commented Contreras.