The Colombian women’s team It’s not just Linda Caicedo. Linda is well surrounded, with other players who do their job to the fullest, with passes, effort and goals. One of them is Yesica Munozwho missed a shoot-out penalty against Nigeria, but was then happy about qualifying for the final of the U-17 World Cup.

Jessica’s story

Yésica is a 17-year-old attacker born in Villavicencio. She played for the Alianza Llanos club and for the Selección de Meta. She is now a player for the Formas Intimas club in Medellin, to which she arrived because of her conditions, her speed and her technical ability, and to define, as she did against the Africans.

This player, an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, goes for the glory of being world champion, but not only for that, in her head is, all the time, her mother, Nathaly Rojas, who is the person to whom she dedicates each match, each annotation. “I am convinced that what I do is for my mother, for my family, and what I am doing is for my mother,” Muñoz said after scoring against Tanzania with a header from almost from the edge of the area.

Before the World Cup in India, in the South American in Uruguay, Yésica fulfilled a promise. He saved the per diem for the championship, he asked the coach Carlos Paniagua to keep them for him, and with that he gave his mother a dining room. She complied with effort. But it was not enough: his mother deserves everything, so now she wants to give him a room, that’s what she told him before the championship and she wants to comply. But, in addition, she wants to take him the world title.

“I feel very happy for the goal I scored against Tanzania. The truth is, I am very happy. First time in Colombia that we qualified for the semis (of the U-17 World Cup) and very excited because this was our dream, ”she assured in statements after the end of the match.

Her mother is her number one follower, the one who suffers the most, the one who supports her the most. “Very happy for that goal… They have what to win that World Cup with,” said her mother on Telemedellín. Yésica knows it and she goes for all the glory.

Muñoz missed the penalty in the definition against Nigeria, in the close semi-final, but after qualifying he launched this phase on the Win Sports broadcast.

“I am very grateful to Luisa, she gave me her support. I was very sad about missing the penalty, but now I’m happier than a hp…”, she said.

