In Moscow, they agreed on the repair of the apartment building of Petrovskaya, where Sergei Yesenin lived

In Moscow, they agreed on a project for the overhaul of the Petrovskaya apartment building in the Arbat area, where the poet and writer Sergei Yesenin lived at the beginning of the 20th century. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the Deputy Mayor for Urban Policy and Construction Andrey Bochkarev.

For example, it is planned to repair the interiors and facades of the building, and to put in order the ceilings and walls of the stairwells in the entrances. Work will also be carried out in the basement, where walls, floors, partitions will be updated and doors will be replaced. In addition, the authorities want to modernize the water supply and heating system.

The profitable house is located in Sivtsev Vrazhek Lane and is considered an object of cultural heritage. Yesenin lived there since 1913 with his first common-law wife Anna Izryadnova. Later, the actor and film director Sergei Nikonenko settled in the house.

Earlier in Samara, they decided to overhaul the house where the mother and sister of the revolutionary Vladimir Lenin lived. The architectural monument “Urvantsev’s House” is located on Leninskaya Street. At the beginning of the 20th century, the Lenin family lived there.