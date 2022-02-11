Today marks the 11F, declared in 2015 the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, in order to awaken vocations, make visible the contribution and work of female scientists, and to achieve the much-desired gender equality in science . An equality that does not arrive. Why do we need such a day in the 21st century? Despite the fact that more and more women are dedicated to science, their presence in decision-making positions does not reach 23%. The loss of talent as the scientific career advances is obvious. Gender bias in science is a fact that several studies published in prestigious scientific journals demonstrate. For example, at Yale University they showed that, with an identical resume with a J in the name, when John was evaluated he was rated higher and received a higher salary offer than Jennifer. The gender bias was independent of the age and, in turn, the gender of the evaluator or evaluator. This bias is transversal and comes from our education, in which men and women have been taught that they are the ones who have certain capacities related to intelligence or genius. For this reason, this claim is not just a struggle for women, it must be an awareness of the entire society. Progress cannot lose 50% of its potential.

These results show that, still, in the XXI century, there are stereotypes and prejudices that perpetuate the idea that women are “less capable”. Therefore, we have a 20% less chance of getting a research project or contract. Considering that science chooses only the best, small stones along the way means women who are left behind. We know that, in order not to lose them, we need a stable professional career. Instability is another stone that affects us more. We are aware that the Minister of Science is working on it, and we encourage her to achieve a stable scientific career and an increase in investment in R + D + i.

Although we could be optimistic and think that, little by little, we are getting better, the latest studies published in Nature indicate that there is a bias even in the number of citations received by women compared to men. In other words, not only does it cost us more to publish, but later it costs us more for our publications to be disseminated by our own colleagues. We are also given fewer opportunities to participate in conferences, so the ability to showcase our findings is much smaller.

For this reason, studies such as the one published in the journal Science which show that girls from the age of 6 already associate genius with the masculine genderdespite the fact that they obtain better grades in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics, for its acronym in English).

The reasons – social, economic, and even personal – that underlie gender inequalities are complex. Therefore, the measures that must be undertaken are not simple and require a comprehensive approach. But action can and must be taken to change the social perception of women scientists and entrepreneurs. From the Spanish Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology we have organized a meeting between Women Scientists and Entrepreneurs at the National Museum of Natural Sciences, in collaboration with the Spanish Association of Biocompanies, the Spanish Association for Cancer Research and the CSIC (Higher Research Council Scientific). All these entities have launched different programs for the visibility, training and leadership of women scientists and entrepreneurs. We want to break gender stereotypes and promote equality from very early stages of education. For this reason, since February 11 until the day March 8International Working Women’s Day, a round of conversations will take place between relevant scientists and entrepreneurs at the National Museum of Natural Sciences, which will last so that the students can meet them, talk with them and feel identified. The ”mirror effect” works.

These activities, organized voluntarily and with an effort on the part of the participating researchers and entrepreneurs, have a limited scope if they do not have institutional support. We need help so that all the weight does not fall on those women who carry a backpack that is too heavy. We need the support of institutions and the administration to contribute to the social success of these initiatives and, therefore, we request that programs be promoted that make visible and address the root of inequalities, ensure a decent professional career and allow our researchers and entrepreneurs to occupy the place that corresponds to their abilities.

And why is it so important that women are well represented in science?

The lack of women in positions of scientific leadership has even led to affirming things as bizarre as that women have fewer capacities because our heads are smaller, or even to stop studying how diseases affect us. It seems incredible, but today, a woman with a myocardial infarction has twice the probability of dying than a man because male symptoms have been considered generic.

The World Economic Forum estimated that economic equality between men and women would not be achieved for another 100 years.. For this reason, we believe it is necessary to implement corrective measures that promote equality, such as gender quotas. Women are needed in positions of leadership and responsibility, as well as avoiding the gender gap in the hiring and promotion of research personnel. An example that the problem persists, despite the social perception and visibility in recent years, is the data from many of the research centers nationwide where the number of female group leaders does not exceed 10%, barely There are no women in scientific management positions or in the younger talent recruitment programs such as Icrea or Ikerbasque. In the latter, of 290 young researchers hired in the last 14 years, 219 have been men and 71 women. The Icrea data is even more devastating: of 268, only 51 women.

It seems essential to us to have anonymous surveys and external audits that allow us to know the real situation in which our scientific institutions find themselves. This in Spain has not yet been done. We need to eliminate hostile environments for women in study and work centers. How can we solve a problem if we have not studied it before and we do not know its dimension?

We must ensure the implementation of real equality plans. Spain faces important challenges for economic and social reconstruction and we cannot afford to lose 50% of our talent. On February 8th we celebrate a meeting with Queen Letizia and the Minister of Science, among other authoritiesto empower girls, adolescents and adult women to dream and be able to achieve their goals.

That we achieve the real impact that we deserve is a collective responsibility, of men and women. But let’s not forget that, in order to achieve equality and overcome these barriers so deeply rooted in our education, we need to make visible, legislate and educate in equality. The voluntary measures implemented in the last 10 years in the European Union have failed to break the glass ceiling. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recently said: it is time to legislate to ensure that women hold positions of leadership and responsibility. Remember that talent does not depend on gender, therefore, what we ask is what science tells us would be fair: equality.

Guadeloupe Sage She is a group leader researcher at the CNIC and belongs to the Women and Science Group of the SEBBM (Spanish Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology).

Maria Mayan She is a group leader researcher at INIBIC and coordinator of the Women and Science Group at SEBBM.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.