Being able to enter the United States implies several requirements, among the most important of which is the visaa Procedure which must be carried out in a timely and thorough manner for it to be approved. In that sense, it is essential to specify the reasons why you plan to travel to obtain the appropriate status and not have problems when wanting to carry out activities such as workwhich, although few know it, may be allowed with a tourist visa.

According to information from the Department of State, a citizen of a foreign country who wishes to enter North American territory must obtain a visa as a nonimmigrant for temporary stay, or as an immigrant for permanent residence. In the first case, there are various types available such as B-1 for business, the B-2 for tourism or a combination of both. In any case, you must be very clear about the purposes so as not to break the law and face problems with migration.

The B-1 or business visa allows a person to contact business partners; attend a scientific, educational, professional or business convention, conference; go to liquidate a property; or to negotiate a contract.

In turn, the B-2 tourist visa This is what people who are going to USA for vacations; to visit friends or family; for medical treatment; to participate in social events; or at sporting, musical or similar events; also to enroll in a short recreational study course.

With neither of the two visas previous ones are allowed to study; perform some professional action; work as a foreign press; seek permanent residence or be hired by a company.

Can you work with a tourist visa in the United States?



Based on the information above, it is not necessary to request a visa of work to be able to carry out activities of business in USA. However, the visa B1/B2, a combination of the two mentioned above, with which you can do both tourism and business.

People who want work in the United States using a B1/B2 visa They will need to demonstrate to the consulate that the reasons for their travel business are legitimate and legal; They must specify the period of time they plan to stay in the North American country, the maximum time of stay is six months and an extension of up to one year can be requested; You must demonstrate that you have the funds to pay all travel and stay expenses; the person must make it clear that he has a residence outside of USA and that he has no intention of abandoning her.

The process for said immigration permit must be carried out through the Department of State website. It should be said that those who already have a visa under another valid nonimmigrant status can make the change by filing Form I-539, Application for Extension or Change of Nonimmigrant Status.

Consequences of not respecting visa status in the United States

As has already been made clear, it is possible to carry out certain types of work activities in USA with a tourist visa, but this must also have subsection B1. Furthermore, this does not imply that a person can obtain permanent employment in the American Union, so if the authorities of the Department of Labor discover this, they can cancel the visa immediately and impose a penalty or prohibition on returning to the country from 10 years until being banned for life.

And in order to carry out any activity that involves remuneration, it is necessary to have a residence permit or a Green Card or to process an H-2B or H-2A temporary work visa. But in those cases you must have a real job offer in a company legally established in USA.

Businesses that can be done with the B1/B2 visa

Since it is not a work visa as such, but rather a “temporary visitor” visa, the business activities that can be done with it are limited, according to the State Department: