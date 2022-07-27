In her column last Sunday, the writer Elvira Lindo wondered if she could be friends with a flat earther. Being a faithful reader and admirer of her work allows me to answer her disturbing question. I am also united with her by being married to the poet Roseana Murray, one of the most widely read writers of children’s literature in Brazil. And I still remember friendly talks with her and Antonio in her flat in Madrid, when I worked in the supplement Babelia.

Like Elvira, the possibility of being friends with someone who was the opposite of my ideological convictions always caused me some uneasiness. Until I became convinced that friendship, celebrated from the biblical texts to the Greek and Roman classics, is something that belongs rather to the sacred and to the mystery, and is capable of going through dark tunnels that surprise us.

I understood it better when, in the midst of a dictatorship, as a correspondent in Italy for the daily Village, from Madrid, I was a friend of a Francoist who was at the same time one of the least boastful people and one of the most generous that I met in my life. I found out later that I owe it to him, who has already left, for not having been arrested by the Francoist police. Apparently, every time he went back to Granada to visit my mother, the forces of the dictatorship followed me every step of the way. Also in Italy. I remember that every time I gave a conference for young people, a man in a suit and tie always appeared at the end of the room. I found out later that he was a spy sent by the dictator’s embassy.

My friend told me one day: “Juan, stop speaking ill of Franco in Italy, they are following in your footsteps”. With characteristic humor, he added, “Besides, you’re ruining me. Every renewal of your passport costs me a gold watch.”

Today, when I remember him, I cannot think how he, a highly cultured cardiologist, could believe that Francisco Franco was a good and honest person. I prefer to remember that, despite what I thought of his idol, he selflessly saved me from his clutches.

Something similar happens to me now that I live in a town next to Rio de Janeiro. My pharmacist is an inveterate Bolsonarista who, despite knowing what I write about his idol, stays awake to find out of stock medicines that he needs and even comes to bring them to my house. Could I deny him my friendship? In a world where the most terrible ideological monsters of the past are resurrecting, the friendship that challenges even our convictions is one of the few things left to us.

That is why I allow myself to send you these verses, Elvira, which has inspired me by your tender and heartbreaking column:

Dude

Ship always anchored

in the look,

hoping to set sail

fleeing from oblivion.

The heat of your flame

in the veins of absence,

sting relief

of heartbreak

when the ashes

and the withered leaves

dress in mourning in the sun,

from the hands of the friend

flowers are born

Open hand

in the hour of shipwreck,

drunk nectar

in the shade of the sun

while the monsters flee

of rancor.

