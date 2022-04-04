Mexico. The popular TV presenter Mariana Echeverría shares her image in topples and sends a message to women about the issue of acceptance of their physical appearance.

Mariana Echeverría, originally from CDMX and who participates in the program Me Caigo de Risa, monopolizes looks on social networks after publishing said image with which women It sends an important and strong message.

“Today I dare to upload this photo of my body as it is; yes, with a little belly, yes with a chubby one, yes with my sagging breasts…”, Mariana writes in the title of her post on Instagram.

Said publication goes viral and causes a stir with her, since for her followers and fans the image that she shares without filters and especially the message that she transmits through it is a surprise.

Instagram photo @marianaecheve

Mariana makes it clear that she loves herself physically just the way she is, she also calls on women to do the same and never feel ashamed of their physical appearance.

“Yes, with scars, because I feel that it is necessary to remove the stereotypes from our lives; we know that none is perfect, we are all beautiful in the way we choose to be, we do not need to have the best body to feel good, “Mariana also adds in the same message and highlights that many women feel identified with her

The television host specifies that every woman should love herself as she is because in the end the body they have is what will keep them standing, “the one that will feed our babies, the one that gives them life, the one that allows us to work.

And he is blunt in stating that no one should care about the criticism that others make of each person’s body, since that will always happen: “you know who you are and what you’re worth, no matter what others say, their opinions don’t matter.” define you as a person. Your body is your home so it needs to be respected and loved.”