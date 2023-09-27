What happened to the young people of Ayotzinapa? The authorities, previous and current, the relatives of the victims and their increasingly numerous advisors, have known this clearly since the end of 2014.. It We published in 2018 in the book La Noche de Iguala (Cal y Arena). The story is long, exceeding this space by dozens of pages, but terribly forceful. They have been there since testimonies from the hitmen to the DEA screenshots which is talked about so much now. The context, the motives, the reasons are also explained. Shortly after The National Human Rights Commission headed at the time by Luis Raúl González Pérez published the most detailed, precise and exhaustive report available on that crime.. It’s a impeccable document. Of course All of this was ignored by Alejandro Encinas, and above all by the special prosecutor Omar Gómez Trejo and by the GIEI.. But reality has been so stubborn that even in that context it has made its way.

What happened the night of Iguala? I know We are going to tell in the words of the confessed hitmen, who are now free due to the very negligent actions of Gómez Trejosome rendered useless protected witnesses to try to incriminate other authorities and create state crime. We first published part of this story in September 2017. Six years ago.

On January 16, 2015 Felipe Rodríguez Salgado, alias El Cepillo or El Terco, one of the leaders of the Guerreros Unidos hitmentold how, on the night of September 26, they told him at half past nine that they would take some “packages” (that’s what they call the victims). There were eight municipal patrols, with between 30 and 35 police officers and between 38 and 41 “detained packages tied with ropes, some with handcuffs and others bloody.”. They left with part of them in a three and a half ton truck. to the Cocula garbage dump. “Before reaching the garbage dump I kicked one of the students who was under me and asked him who had sent them and he told me that he sent them El Carrete (head of the Los Rojos cartel) of Cuernavaca and at that moment I marked an X on his back with spray paint.”

El Terco says that when they arrived at the garbage dump “those from below” (they were all piled up) were dead from asphyxiation and that about 18 young people were left alive.

Agustín García Reyes, El Chereje, detained since October 2014, says that “when we arrived at the garbage dump, El Jimy parked the truck and we both began to unload the students we had behind us, we pulled them by their feet and threw them face down on the floor and “All four (who were in the small truck) were alive.”

Right away, says Chereje, “the big truck arrived and Cepillo (el Terco), Jona, Pato, Chequel, Güereque and Primo, as well as Bimbo and Pajarraco (all were identified and all were detained and then released). by the special prosecutor) they start to take down the students who were piled up and were lying lengthwise on top of each other, face down. They were not tied up and they begin to take them down, they leave them all lying face down and they pile them up… they begin to ask them why they came Equal to. And the students, he says, at first didn’t respond at all, but the same students named a person nicknamed Cochiloco…Terco and Pato begin to ask Cochiloco why they had come. And he answered that for the Abarca’s wife… About twenty are shot in the head. El Terco tells me and Bimbo to start to pull the bodies that were already dead and we put them on the edge of the garbage dump… Bimbo’s cousin and the Frog grab them by their hands and feet and throw them into the garbage dump.…”. The testimonies of the detained hitmen agree that those who were still alive were beaten to death.

“We began to pile up many stones and we all began to carry the bodies towards the circle and we arranged them. El Terco pours diesel or gasoline from a twenty-liter gallon, He sets them on fire with a lighter and we add firewood and plastic to them.…they start to burn and I, says Chereje, continue collecting bottles, tires, any plastic so that the fire does not go out.”

When they are burning them, it counts another hitman, Salvador Reza Jacobo, El Lucas that “they told El Jona and told him “Jona, why don’t you go ahead and eat a piece of human flesh” and Jona grabbed a piece of meat and ate it. Jona said, says El Lucas, that it tasted good and El Pato said that when they are burning it smells better than roast meat.

Chereje says and the other hitmen agree that “we stayed for about fifteen hours, until we got five in the afternoon.”… We waited for the ashes to cool and collected them with our hands and some bottles.. Only there was a shovel. We use about eight bags of garbage… We arrived at the San Juan River around six in the afternoon and began to throw the complete bags into the river and from there we returned.”. The last CNDH confirmed that 19 young people died there.. There is no reliable information about the others.

Of course there are many more angles but this is the terrible storytold by the victimizersconfirmed by evidence and expert reports, of what happened on the night of September 26, 2014. The authorities, parents and their representatives know it..

