Valve has once again broken its own record for the highest number of concurrent players recorded online: 26.4 million users.

Steam broke the same record a staggering six times last year as an unprecedented number of players were concurrently online as the coronavirus pandemic continued to surge. Before today, the highest concurrent player count seen on Steam was 25.4 million users in early January 2021.

Now, according to SteamDB, Valve’s PC platform has hit another record high, with 26,401,443 concurrent users on the service earlier today.

As the table below indicates, it shows a growing trend in PC play that sees Valve continue to grow and maintain its userbase.

Steam continues shattering its concurrent users records, right now at 26.3 million users! ? Previous record was 25.4mil on January 2nd. https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/DSLzDfECPE – Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 7, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Steam also hit the 120 million monthly active users milestone last month, too, fueled by people staying at home and playing video games.

“While Steam was already seeing significant growth in 2020 before COVID-19 lockdowns, video game playtime surged when people started staying home, dramatically increasing the number of customers buying and playing games, and hopefully bringing some joy to counter-balance some of the craziness that was 2020, “Valve said.

As Wes reported at the time, putting Steam’s booming popularity into context, that 120 million monthly active users number is higher than Xbox Live and PlayStation Network’s equivalent figures. In a September 2020 interview with CNN, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Xbox Live reaches over 100 million people each month and in July 2020, Sony announced PlayStation Network had 103 million monthly active users.